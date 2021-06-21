Levels youngsters sign Premier League and Football League contracts

Published: 10:00 AM June 21, 2021

Newham-based club Levels FC has had much success since its establishment in 2018 and added to that with three youngsters signing with Premier League and Football League clubs.

Ari Dedinca signed with Crystal Palace after a successful season at Levels FC where the under-10s star played a year up with the under-11s, captaining the team on several occasions and showing his class on a consistent basis.

Travelling all the way from south London, the player and his parents showed serious dedication battling through traffic weekly to train.

Ari successfully completed a 12-week trial with the Premier League club impressing enough to earn him his first ever contract at a professional club.

Levels youngster Ronnie Gunners has signed for Ipswich Town - Credit: Terry Bobie Agyekum

Ronnie Gunner, who has spent two seasons at Levels, showed immediately after lockdown exactly why he should be playing at a higher level and has been snapped up by Ipswich Town.

You may also want to watch:

The youngster's tenacious approach combined with his fantastic technical ability has seen him consistently become one of the top performers in his age group.

And Reece Bellis, the club's under-13 captain, has also signed for Football League side Charlton Athletic.

Levels youngster Reece Bellis has signed for Charlton Athletic - Credit: Terry Bobie Agyekum

Bellis' story is probably the most remarkable as he joined Levels three years ago and moved from a fringe player to club captain.

He has had numerous clubs monitoring him before signing for Charlton who’ eacademy is proven to develop and produce.

Club owner Terry Bobie Agyekum said: "We are delighted to be able to provide the platform for hundreds of boys to train and play in the correct environment, but we are humbled to see our boys sign for professional clubs.

"It’s testament to the hard work our coaches put in as well as the hard work our players and parents put in on a consistent basis.

"We can’t wait to see these boys go on and blossom. Reece Bellis is a prime example of what we are about at Levels.

"Not everyone comes in as a superstar, but to get to that elite level you must display a high level of hunger, commitment, and most importantly be focused."