Two Levels FC youngsters seal deals with Football League clubs
- Credit: Levels FC
Levels FC celebrated the recent success of two of their players who signed for Football League sides Charlton Athletic and Leyton Orient.
The Newham-based club, who pride themselves on developing players and giving them opportunities, have seen two of their players successfully complete eight-week trials ahead of signing deals at the professional clubs.
Despite the extended break due to Covid-19, the boys still managed to come back and impress to seal their deals.
Club owner Terry Bobie Agyekum said: “We are delighted for the boys. The extended break due to Covid-19 had a lot of young boys needing to work extra hard to find their feet again and credit to Tomiwa (signed for Charlton) and Alex (signed for Leyton Orient) who managed to come back, work hard, deservedly moving onto to a higher level.
“The club and coaches are delighted for the boys.Tomiwa joined us two seasons ago and we’ve seen his progress live and direct.
“That’s three boys we've now signed at Charlton Athletic and we hope to have more in the upcoming seasons.”
