Levels FC youngster gets Wales under-15 call-up

Published: 2:41 PM August 9, 2021

Former Levels FC youngster Reece Bellis has been called into the Wales under-15 squad.

The Newham club has seen players sign for top academies such as Arsenal, Chelsea, Crystal Palace and Tottenham since its formation in 2018 and recently competed at the UK International Cup at St Georges Park.

And Bellis, who signed for Charlton a few weeks ago, has now received an international call-up, having impressed at a pre-camp a few weeks ago when he scored during an in-house match.

"Reece has gone from grassroots to academy football to international duty in a short space of time, but has spent several years working on his craft," said Levels club owner Terry Bobie.

"It's all starting to click. Due to his perseverance and smart working, he has been able to overcome obstacles and been rightly rewarded.

"He was our U13 captain for a reason. His mentality is elite and we are so happy to celebrate his achievement, but he knows this is just the beginning and the hard work must continue.

"I'd like to say a big thank you to his coaches at Levels FC - Jesse Bobie, Christian Owusu, Gabriel Obeng and Abel Okoghenu have all played an instrumental role in shaping this young man."