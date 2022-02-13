Dawson delivers dramatic late point for West Ham at Leicester

On an eventful afternoon for West Ham United’s centre-backs, Craig Dawson’s late, late leveller rescued a dramatic late point for David Moyes’ men at rain-lashed Leicester City.

Although on-fire Jarrod Bowen had shot West Ham into a 10th-minute lead with his seventh goal in seven games, Youri Tielemans then equalised from the penalty spot as the first half drew to a close.

And with Ricardo Pereira then heading the Foxes in front with the hour mark approaching, it looked like the Hammers were destined for defeat but, with just seconds remaining, up popped Dawson to rescue the valuable point that keeps his side in the Champions League places for a few more days, at least.

The Kurt Zouma drama that had taken centre-stage all week following the release of a video that had shown him appearing to mistreat the family cat, took a fresh twist before a ball had even been kicked.

West Ham United's Jarrod Bowen prior to scoring against Leicester City - Credit: PA

With the Frenchman having already received a hostile pre-match reception from the Foxes fans, he then departed the warm-up and headed back to the dressing room after complaining of feeling unwell, to be replaced by compatriot Issa Diop.

That became David Moyes’ second change of the day with Manuel Lanzini replacing substitute Saïd Benrahma following Tuesday’s victory over Watford that saw West Ham kick-off in fourth spot, nine places and 14 points above City.

But fate dictated that enforced late switch of French central defenders would play a pivotal part in the Hammers flying start to the afternoon’s proceedings, for with just 10 minutes on the clock Diop sent Bowen racing onto his lofted pass behind the home defence.

West Ham United's Michail Antonio in action with Leicester City's Daniel Amartey and and Ricardo Pereira - Credit: PA

The in-form Hammers No.20 needed no further invitation to leave Çaglar Söyüncü, Daniel Amartey and James Justin trailing in his slipstream and, having seen off that trio of Foxes, he then expertly fired an angled 10-yarder across the face of Kasper Schmeichel and into the bottom right-hand corner to make it a dozen goals for the season.

After losing at former club Liverpool on Thursday, Brendan Rodgers had made a quartet of changes with Tielemans, Pereira, Söyüncü and Harvey Barnes coming in for Boubakary Soumaré plus substitutes Ademola Lookman, Luke Thomas and Marc Albrighton.

Despite forcing a quartet of corners inside the opening half-hour, Leicester had barely threatened Łukasz Fabiański in the Hammers goal and, indeed, with a little more luck Bowen might even have doubled his tally but his close-range effort was charged down.

Leicester City's Ricardo Pereira (left) and West Ham United's Pablo Fornals battle for the ball - Credit: PA

Justin limped away on the half-hour mark as Thomas stepped from the home bench and, as the half drew to a close, the off-balance Tielemans sliced a 15-yarder behind, before Barnes also curled over from the edge of the area.

Certainly, Leicester were gaining a little more momentum as the interval approached and, just a minute before the break, they levelled when the airborne Aaron Cresswell handled James Maddison’s inswinging corner and Tielemans drilled the consequent penalty beyond the outstretched right-hand glove of the flying Fabiański and inside the left-hand upright.

Having equalised seconds before the interval, Leicester might even have taken the lead moments into the second period, too, but Maddison recklessly volleyed high over while at the other end, Bowen could only drill Michail Antonio’s welcoming pass into the six-yard box directly onto Söyüncü’s shins.

West Ham United's Pablo Fornals reacts in pain at the King Power Stadium - Credit: PA

Certainly, the game was opening up and when Barnes sent a low left-wing centre across the face of the Hammers goal, the sliding Patson Daka only needed to apply a stud but having just ridden their luck, the visitors were not so fortunate next time around.

On 57 minutes, Barnes delivered another inviting ball into the West Ham danger-zone and, this time, Pereira got in front of Cresswell to head the inch-perfect cross under Fabiański’s left-hand angle.

Seeing Leicester take the lead, Cresswell’s afternoon then went from bad to worse when he was cautioned for tripping Daka and, shortly afterwards, skipper Declan Rice followed him into referee Michael Oliver’s book for a juddering challenge on Wilfred Ndidi.

West Ham United's Aaron Cresswell speaks to referee Michael Oliver at the King Power Stadium - Credit: PA

By now, the Barnes threat level had been elevated and, with Vladimír Coufal failing to catch the flying Fox, Ryan Fredericks was summoned from the bench in place of the chugging Czech full-back.

And with his side not looking remotely close to clawing their way back into the contest, Moyes tellingly then went for a double switch, bringing on Benrahma and Nikola Vlašić for Lanzini and Pablo Fornals for the closing 11 minutes.

West Ham United's Issa Diop (left) and Leicester City's Patson Daka battle for the ball - Credit: PA

The busy Benrahma quickly announced his arrival by volleying wide before then whipping an effort into Schmeichel’s clutches and unleashing another long-ranger that deflected over but it was looking far too little far too late for Moyes' boys.

But having seen his side force a 90th-minute corner, Bowen sent over the perfect flag-kick and the inrushing Dawson’s desire saw him beat everyone to the flight of the ball and send it into the net via his shoulder for a second goal of the season that salvaged a dramatic draw to the delight of everyone in claret and blue.

Leicester: Schmeichel, Justin (Thomas 30), Pereira, Söyüncü, Amartey, Tielemans (Vestergaard 89), Ndidi, Dewsbury-Hall, Maddison (Lookman 73), Barnes, Daka. Unused subs: Ward, Albrighton, Iheancho, Pérez, Choudhury, Mendy.

West Ham: Fabiański, Coufal (Fredericks 67), Cresswell, Diop, Dawson, Rice, Souček, Fornals (Vlašić 79), Bowen, Lanzini (Benrahma 79), Antonio. Unused subs: Areola, Randolph, Yarmolenko, Noble, Johnson, Král.

Booked: Cresswell (60), Rice (61).

Referee: Michael Oliver.

Attendance: 32,061.

West Ham United's Jarrod Bowen (centre) celebrates with Michail Antonio and Declan Rice after scoring their first goal at Leicester - Credit: PA



