We're buzzing says Antonio as West Ham seal late win over Leeds United

Published: 1:00 PM September 26, 2021

West Ham United's Michail Antonio (right) celebrates scoring his sides second goal during the Premier League match at Elland Road, Leeds. Picture date: Saturday September 25, 2021. - Credit: PA

West Ham United returned to winning ways in the Premier League with a dramatic 2-1 victory over Leeds United at Elland Road on Saturday.

Michail Antonio scored his fifth goal of the season in the 90th minute to snatch all three points, much to the delight of the travelling Claret and Blue Army.

Raphinha had put the hosts ahead after just 20 minutes, but the Hammers hit back through a deflected Jarrod Bowen effort that was later ruled a Junior Firpo own goal.

As time waned, however, Antonio was on hand to apply a calm finish past the advancing Ilian Meslier to ensure victory.

“We’re absolutely buzzing,” the striker beamed. “Especially after the last few results, we’ve had a couple of draws in the Premier League and obviously the defeat last week but we’re just really happy to get back winning in the Premier League.

West Ham United fans invade the pitch following their sides second goal scored by Michail Antonio during the Premier League match at Elland Road, Leeds. Picture date: Saturday September 25, 2021. - Credit: PA

“Leeds are a quality team, and you can see just how much we’ve given, the way they play is different, it makes you run and to get the three points is unbelievable.”

The striker was thwarted by Meslier on a couple of occasions but ultimately kept his composure to stroke home the winning goal.

“I had a few of opportunities before the goal and I didn’t quite manage to take them, but I saw the goalkeeper rushing out, the near post open and I just put it in there. I’m buzzing but I didn’t have the energy to celebrate.”

Ahead of the fixture Antonio noted that he was yet to score against Leeds prior to the game.

“I’ve never scored against them,” the striker continued. “It’s obviously a great achievement to score and I just want to keep going, scoring goals and I think that’s six in six for me now in all competitions, so I just want to keep going and see where I end up at the end of the season.”

The forward was in the thick of the action throughout and was adjudged to have fouled the Leeds goalkeeper after Tomáš Souček thought he’d equalised early in the second period.

“Basically, I’ve jumped up and the hand that I’ve led with has caught the goalkeeper. I honestly don’t think that it’s a foul, but I’ve caught him, he’s gone down, and we’ve scored from it.

"The referee has made the decision and that’s the decision at the end of the day. We’ve managed to get the three points anyway and we’ll keep going.”