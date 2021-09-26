Huge character and effort in Leeds win says West Ham boss Moyes

Published: 11:05 AM September 26, 2021

West Ham United manager David Moyes celebrates at the final whistle following the Premier League match at Elland Road, Leeds. Picture date: Saturday September 25, 2021. - Credit: PA

Manager David Moyes was all smiles at the final whistle of West Ham United’s come-from-behind victory at Leeds United on Saturday, praising his team’s character and effort to give their supporters yet another memorable away day.

The Hammers had to dig deep at Elland Road, falling behind to Raphinha’s 19th minute goal before fighting back in the second half to score twice in the game’s final quarter.

After Jarrod Bowen forced an own goal from Leeds defender Junior Firpo, Michail Antonio ran through in the final minute to slot into the net and complete a 2-1 victory.

"The emotions of the game were incredible," Moyes said. "If you’re a neutral watching it that was an incredible game, but if you’re a supporter of either team you might have looked at it differently. There were that many chances at both ends.

West Ham United's Said Benrahma and Leeds United's Jamie Shackleton (right) battle for the ball during the Premier League match at Elland Road, Leeds. Picture date: Saturday September 25, 2021. - Credit: PA

"When you look at the week we’ve had – we were away at Old Trafford in the week and have come to Elland Road and won as well – it’s a big day for the players and they deserve it.

"The squad we’ve got, everybody’s right in it. We stayed up for a few days after the Manchester United game, we thought that was the right thing to do, and it’s turned out that way with the result."

Leeds United's Raphinha and West Ham United's Aaron Cresswell (right) battle for the ball during the Premier League match at Elland Road, Leeds. Picture date: Saturday September 25, 2021. - Credit: PA

The Scotsman was delighted with the character that his side showed at Elland Road.

"It was a really hard-fought win and we showed huge character to come back.

"Leeds are completely different from any other side we play and if affected us, especially in the first half.

"I didn’t think we played so well, and some of our better players didn’t play well today, but as the game went on we grew into it and got the win.

"The players have done a brilliant job, and do you know something? I wasn’t surprised.

"We’ve got a wee bit more of inner drive in us. Of course there will be games where we go behind and maybe can’t get back from it, but in the main, certainly in the last 18 months or so, we’ve been in every game.

"We might not win them all, but we’ve been in every game fighting to try and win it."