Laura Kenny to race at Phynova Six Day London

Great Britain's Laura Kenny celebrates winning gold (pic John Walton/PA) PA Wire/PA Images

Laura Kenny, the most decorated female track cyclist in the history of the Olympic Games, will race at Phynova Six Day London 2019 and Six Day Manchester 2020.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

As Great Britain's most successful female athlete ever, with four Olympic gold medals to her name, Kenny has also won seven World Championships and 12 European Championship gold medals.

She said: "I love Six Day and can't wait to compete in London and again in Manchester.

"There's just nothing like it in the racing calendar, with the music, lights and fans creating the most amazing atmosphere."

Kenny will race alongside Elinor Barker for Great Britain, after the two won gold as part of the team pursuit line-up at the 2016 Rio Olympics in the team pursuit.

You may also want to watch:

In addition to Kenny and Barker, the British pairing of Katie Archibald and Neah Evans leads a world-class women's elite field set to race at Phynova Six Day London 2019, with cyclists from all around the globe taking to the Lee Valley VeloPark from October 22-27.

Kenny added: "Being paired with Elinor again will be great fun, and we definitely know how to bring the best out of each other, like we did at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

"We're great friends, but also big rivals, so will be challenging each other to perform and hopefully bring home the win for the UK fans."

Brits Emily Nelson and Manon Lloyd will also race together alongside Irish pairings Alice Sharpe and Emily Kay and Shannon McCurley and Mia Griffin.

Other cycling superstars in the women's line-up include three-time Italian road race champion Elena Cecchini who will be partnered by former world scratch race champion Rachele Barbieri.

For Russia, bronze medalist in the individual pursuit at the recent European Games, Tamara Dronova is paired with Maria Averina, a multiple medalist in UCI track world cup rounds.