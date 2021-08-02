Lanzini enjoying deeper role for West Ham in pre-season

Published: 12:00 PM August 2, 2021

West Ham United's Manuel Lanzini (right) takes on Brentford's Mads Roerslev Rasmussen during the pre-season friendly match at the Brentford Community Stadium, London. Picture date: Saturday July 31, 2021. - Credit: PA

Manuel Lanzini’s preparations for the 2021/22 campaign have included taking on a slightly different role in the West Ham United midfield.

Just as at Celtic last weekend, the Argentinian lined up at Brentford in a deeper-lying midfield role, this time partnering Conor Coventry as his team secured a 1-0 win at the Premier League new boys.

With two weeks to go until the new Premier League campaign kicks off at Newcastle United, Lanzini is delighted with how the pre-season work is going.

Saturday’s victory, secured by Saïd Benrahma’s stunning second-half goal against his old club, was the fourth in succession for the Hammers and Lanzini is determined to build on that momentum.

"For us it’s a good result and Brentford played very well. Our focus is on the Premier League and this kind of game is good for us – for our preparation, for the fitness and we need to keep going like this," Lanzini said.

"We have won four games, but the main thing for us is the preparation.

West Ham United's Manuel Lanzini (left) and Brentford's Vitaly Janelt battle for the ball during the pre-season friendly match at the Brentford Community Stadium, London. Picture date: Saturday July 31, 2021. - Credit: PA

"For Saïd it’s good. He is training very well and playing very well too. He has the quality, we know this, and we know he can help the team with assists and with goals.

"For us that’s very important because these goals will help his confidence."

The 28-year-old Argentine has played plenty of minutes during pre-season much to his delight.

"For me personally it’s good. I’m feeling very well, it’s a new position for me but I like it. I like it because I get more touches of the ball and can help the team keep possession," he added.

"It’s good to start to play, to get the minutes and I feel like I’m ready for the new season."

The Hammers are set to host Italian side Atalanta in the Betway Cup at the London Stadium on Saturday (August, 7).

Lanzini said: "It’s going to be very good for us, for the fans and the players, because last season we missed this.

"We missed the fans in the stadium and we want to give them a good season, like the one we had last year. Hopefully we can do that."