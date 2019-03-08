School sport: Langdon bag girls handball title

Langdon celebrate being crowned handball champions (Pic: Pat Hector) Archant

Langdon were crowned champions of the Langdon Academy Sport Partnership Year One and Two Handball competition.

The competition was just among three teams including the winners Langdon, Altmore and St Winefride's as they battled it out for the title.

In the group stages the teams all played each other twice to see which two teams would progress into the final.

Langdon drew their first match 2-2 with Altmore, before they sealing a huge 6-1 win over St Winefride's.

They once again drew with Altmore this time it was 3-3 before comfortably winning 4-1 against St Winefride's to top the group with two wins and two draws.

Altmore matched that record but finished second in the group on goal difference while third-place St Winefride's failed to win a match.

In the final Langdon ran out 3-2 winners in a well fought contest against Altmore to win the crown.