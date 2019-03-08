Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

School sport: Langdon bag girls handball title

PUBLISHED: 09:43 02 July 2019

Langdon celebrate being crowned handball champions (Pic: Pat Hector)

Langdon celebrate being crowned handball champions (Pic: Pat Hector)

Archant

Langdon were crowned champions of the Langdon Academy Sport Partnership Year One and Two Handball competition.

The competition was just among three teams including the winners Langdon, Altmore and St Winefride's as they battled it out for the title.

In the group stages the teams all played each other twice to see which two teams would progress into the final.

You may also want to watch:

Langdon drew their first match 2-2 with Altmore, before they sealing a huge 6-1 win over St Winefride's.

They once again drew with Altmore this time it was 3-3 before comfortably winning 4-1 against St Winefride's to top the group with two wins and two draws.

Altmore matched that record but finished second in the group on goal difference while third-place St Winefride's failed to win a match.

In the final Langdon ran out 3-2 winners in a well fought contest against Altmore to win the crown.

Most Read

East Ham murder: Man arrested after handing himself in to police

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following a fatal stabbing in East Ham. Picture: Nick Ansell/PA Archive

One person cut free and traffic delays after crash on the A13 Beckton flyover

Motorists have been warned of delays on the A13 after a car and van crashed earlier this morning. Picture: GOOGLE

East Ham murder - man in his 20s stabbed to death

Police were called to the junction of Ron Leighton Way and Wakefield Street at 11.07pm . Picture: Met Police

Man stabbed in Canning Town street

A man was found suffering from stab wounds in Ordnance Road, Canning Town, in the early hours of Saturday morning. Picture: GOOGLE

Manor Park mosque crash ‘not terrorism’, police say

A car crashing into Baitur Rahman Masjid in High Street North, Manor Park, on Sunday night was not a terror attack, police said. Picture: GOOGLE

Most Read

East Ham murder: Man arrested after handing himself in to police

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following a fatal stabbing in East Ham. Picture: Nick Ansell/PA Archive

One person cut free and traffic delays after crash on the A13 Beckton flyover

Motorists have been warned of delays on the A13 after a car and van crashed earlier this morning. Picture: GOOGLE

East Ham murder - man in his 20s stabbed to death

Police were called to the junction of Ron Leighton Way and Wakefield Street at 11.07pm . Picture: Met Police

Man stabbed in Canning Town street

A man was found suffering from stab wounds in Ordnance Road, Canning Town, in the early hours of Saturday morning. Picture: GOOGLE

Manor Park mosque crash ‘not terrorism’, police say

A car crashing into Baitur Rahman Masjid in High Street North, Manor Park, on Sunday night was not a terror attack, police said. Picture: GOOGLE

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Memorial service to celebrate Edinburgh’s life to take place

Tributes to Justin Edinburgh, including from Leyton Orient captain Jobi McAnuff and goalkeeper Dean Brill, by the dugout at Brisbane Road (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Hammers midfielder Snodgrass pens contract extension

West Ham United's Robert Snodgrass celebrates scoring his side's sixth goal of the game during the Carabao Cup, Third Round match at London Stadium.

School sport: Langdon bag girls handball title

Langdon celebrate being crowned handball champions (Pic: Pat Hector)

Hundreds stop traffic for Forest Gate Pride parade

Forest Gate Pride. Picture: Laura Zotova.

Dyslexic barber’s novel to be performed on stage as part of theatre festival

L-R Dauda Ladejobi, Vivienne Isebor, Patrick Phipps and Celestina Rowaiyi. Picture: PATRICK PHIPPS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists