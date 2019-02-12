Search

Langdon bag netball title with unbeaten record

PUBLISHED: 14:00 06 March 2019

Langdon pose for the camera with their winners trophy (Pic: Pat Hector)

Archant

Langdon pupils came out on top in a girl’s netball competition staged by the Langdon Academy Sport Partnership.

A total of seven schools from across the borough took part in the Key Stage three year seven competition on Thursday.

Langdon bagged the top prize in style as they secured six wins with their first game a 4-2 victory over Bobby Moore.

They then went on to beat Plashet 3-0, Sarah Bonnell 4-0, Kingsford 5-1, Brampton 3-0 and St Angela’s 2-1 in their final match.

St Angela’s finished as runners-up after winning four, drawing one, and losing just one match to eventual winners Langdon.

Brampton nabbed third place with three wins, one draw, and two defeats during their six matches.

Kingsford finished fourth, Bobby Moore fifth, Sarah Bonnell sixth and Plashet finished in seventh.

