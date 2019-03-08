Search

Langdon Academy victorious in school handball tournament

PUBLISHED: 16:57 11 July 2019 | UPDATED: 16:57 11 July 2019

Langdon Academy won the handball tournament. Picture: Langdon Academy Sport Partnership

Langdon Academy won the handball tournament. Picture: Langdon Academy Sport Partnership

Langdon Academy came out as overall winners of the KS2 Year 3/4 Handball ABC Tops Festival on Wednesday.

The competition, which was held at Langdon Academy, also saw St Luke's, St Edward's, Lathom, Essex and St Winefride's compete.

Each school brought three teams with them, with the competition being split into three sections.

Lathom got past St Edward's while Langdon beat St Luke's to set up a final between the two in the A team competition, with Langdon winning 2-1.

In the B team section, Langdon again got to the final and played St Edward's, this time losing 5-0.

And in the C team final, St Luke's edged out Langdon by beating them 3-2.

The results meant that Langdon came top of the overall table with a total of 200 points, while St Edward's came second and St Luke's third.

