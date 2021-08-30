Kurt Zouma 'can't wait' to get started with new club West Ham

Published: 9:35 AM August 30, 2021

New West Ham United signing Kurt Zouma ‘can’t wait’ to start with his new club although he will have to wait for the international break to finish first.

The 26-year-old defender has joined the Hammers on a four-year deal as they head into the break unbeaten after three Premier League matches.

David Moyes’ side will return to action with a trip to Southampton on Saturday, September 11 and Zouma will be hoping to be in the squad for that match.

“It wasn’t very, very long. The conversation went very fast and I just felt like he really wanted me to come and join the team, especially a good team that started the season very, very well, and seriously the team is very, very good and I’m very happy to join this club. I can’t wait to start,” Zouma said.

Chelsea’s Kurt Zouma (left) and Manchester City's Raheem Sterling battle for the ball during the Premier League match at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester. Picture date: Saturday May 8, 2021. - Credit: PA

“Obviously with the great season that West Ham had last year, that gave the team a lot of confidence to improve this year and hopefully I want to help the team keep doing that.

“I’m really looking forward to it. I know the atmosphere there is great and it’s always been good and it’s always been a difficult place to play too [as a visiting player], and now I want to help the fans and give everything for the fans too.”

West Ham have started the season with two wins and a draw in their opening three fixtures which has impressed the former Chelsea defender.

“Very, very good. Like I said, last year West Ham was doing great and qualified for the Europa League. I mean, it was well deserved too and hopefully this year we can improve too and be a better team," he added.

The French international also revealed why the move made sense for not only him, but his family as well.

“For me it was kind of important because my kids were born in London and they’re used to it and also my wife and my family, but also not only the city, but the club and also to play in the Premier League too. For me it’s the best league in the world and having the chance to stay here, I just couldn’t say ‘No’.”