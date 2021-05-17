Former West Ham star Paul Konchesky named women's assistant manager

Published: 2:20 PM May 17, 2021

West Ham United are delighted to announce the appointment of Paul Konchesky as the women’s team’s new assistant manager.

The 40-year-old recently worked at Chadwell Heath within the Academy of Football set-up and will now serve as Olli Harder’s number two for the 2021/22 season.

In a distinguished playing career, Konchesky accumulated over 500 league appearances for a host of teams including Charlton Athletic, West Ham, Tottenham Hotspur, Fulham, Liverpool and Leicester City.

The former Hammers full-back began linking up with the Women’s coaching team in January, assisting the New Zealander and his players as they fought hard to secure a ninth-placed finish in the Barclays FA Women’s Super League.

Having enjoyed that initial experience, Konchesky is now looking forward to the opportunity to further maximise the opportunity.

He told whufc.com: “I’m really happy to be joining up with West Ham United women.

“It’s been different for me because I’ve been helping Olli out over the last five months since his arrival. I’ve had the chance to get to know the environment and how everything works, and I’ve really enjoyed it.

“When the opportunity came through from Olli to be his assistant manager, it was a no-brainer for me to work in a top league with some great players in a first-team environment.

“This is a new and exciting opportunity for myself, and I’m really excited to get going.”

Konchesky will add a wealth of top-level knowledge and experience to Harder’s existing coaching staff, with the manager delighted to be bringing him on board on a permanent basis.

Harder explained: “I’m delighted to have Konch in the building with us.

“He’s been a fantastic asset for us since I arrived in January, which is why I’m so pleased that he’s been able to move across and work within the women’s team on a more permanent basis.

“The players have loved working with him this season and his knowledge and experience will be a huge help moving forward.”

Konchesky’s playing career spanned 21 years and included a two-year spell in the Claret & Blue of his boyhood Club, scoring in the 2006 FA Cup final against Liverpool at the Millennium Stadium.

He missed just one Premier League game in his debut West Ham season in 2005/06, helping Alan Pardew’s men to their highest finish in the top-flight – ninth – for four years.

The former full-back also won two caps for England, appearing in friendly matches against Australia and Argentina in 2003 and 2005 respectively.

Konchesky rejoined West Ham United as an Academy coach in 2017, working closely with the Under-15s and, later, with loanees as the Club’s loans manager.

He would also share his time with former club Billericay in August 2020, becoming assistant manager to former Tottenham midfielder, Jamie O’Hara. He departed New Lodge in December alongside O’Hara.