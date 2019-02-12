Boxing: Kiwitt preparing for European title fight

Forest Gate’s M.Box boxing club will see Freddy Kiwitt fight for the WBO European welterweight title this month.

Kiwitt, 28, faces formidable Irishman Paddy Gallagher, 29, at Bethnal Green’s York Hall on February 22 as he looks to improve on his 14-2 record.

Gallagher has 15 wins and four losses and Kiwitt said: “I’m looking forward to the fight. It’s a big opportunity to become the European WBO champion and put me in the top 10 in the world.”

Orginally from Liberia, Kiwitt grew up in Germany but is now based in the UK where he is trained by Micky Cunningham of M.Box and Lee Manuel. He added: “I’m pleased with my two trainers. It is a good mixture and both have high expectations of me.

“My two-month old son gives me the extra push to do what I need to do. If I am successful at York Hall I can fight for the WBO African crown, then the world title.”