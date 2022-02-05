FA Cup: Kidderminster Harriers 1 West Ham United 2

The Hammers endured an afternoon of angst and agitation at Aggborough Stadium, where they came within seconds of falling victim to one of the greatest all-time giant-killings.

After sixth-tier Kidderminster shot themselves into a shock 19th-minute lead though Alex Penny, West Ham fired blanks for most of this fourth-round tie but with the exit lights flashing brightly for David Moyes men, half-time substitute Declan Rice finally prevented a Hammers humiliation with a stoppage-time equaliser.

And despite forcing an extra half-hour, a nerve-wracking penalty shoot-out looked to be looming large only for Jarrod Bowen to break the plucky Harriers hearts with all but the last kick of this intriguing David and Goliath contest in which a slaying had long looked to be on the cards.

Kidderminster Harriers' Alex Penny (right) scores against West Ham United in their FA Cup fourth-round tie - Credit: PA

Last time out, the Hammers had played in front of a 73,130 crowd at Old Trafford but a fortnight on, their last-gasp defeat to mighty Manchester United was now just a dim and distant memory as the three-time winners turned their attention to the FA Cup in front of 5,327 spectators packed into Kidderminster Harriers’ compact stadium.

The non-leaguers had despatched Championship side Reading in the third round and, unfazed, they certainly wasted no time setting about a West Ham side both sitting in fifth spot in the Premier League and containing half-a-dozen full internationals.

Following a minute’s emotional applause for seven-year-old Isla Caton, who tragically lost her brave battle with cancer recently, West Ham endured a difficult start against the National League North side kicking-off 113 rungs below them in the footballing pyramid.

Kidderminster Harriers' Omari Sterling (left) and West Ham United's Declan Rice battle for the ball - Credit: PA

Inside the opening 10 minutes, Harriers’ skipper Sam Austin let fly with a powerful 15-yarder that Alphonse Areola held at full stretch before Ashley Hemmings then forced the French keeper into another low stop.

Although Andriy Yarmolenko found himself defiantly blocked in the act of shooting amidst a trio of West Ham corners, that three-figure gulf in league placings clearly did not matter a jot to Kidderminster who – roared on by their vociferous home support – were certainly standing toe-to-toe with Moyes' men.

On 19 minutes, they sent a seismic shockwave through all claret and blue connections, including the 1,634 travelling East Enders when Amari Morgan-Smith was hauled down by Issa Diop on the left touchline.

Kidderminster Harriers' Ashley Hemmings (left) and West Ham United's Mark Noble battle for the ball - Credit: PA

And when Nathan Cameron whipped the consequent free-kick into the danger zone, Areola failed to punch cleanly, leaving Penny to gleefully lash home from eight yards and leave the happy Harriers fans in raptures.

Indeed, it could have got yet worse shortly afterwards, when Diop then hauled down Hemmings on the edge of the area and Sterling’s subsequent 20-yard free-kick tickled the side-netting.

Apart from high, wide, wayward attempts from Saïd Benrahma, Ryan Fredericks and Yarmolenko, the Hammers had barely forced a shot in anger during an uninspiring, inept opening 45 minutes.

West Ham United manager David Moyes looks on at Aggborough Stadium - Credit: PA

Seeing Penny’s goal separating the sides and home keeper Luke Simpson departing at the break with a pair of spotlessly-clean gloves, the underperforming Premier League pretenders would certainly have received more than a penny-worth of the West Ham manager’s thoughts during the interval.

Moyes introduced Rice and Craig Dawson for the restart as an ineffective Alex Král and the bedraggled Diop both retired and, although, Benrahma was soon crowded out, still the blunt Hammers failed to make their mark in the final third.

Indeed, it took until the hour mark for West Ham to finally force a save from the hitherto-redundant Simpson, the Harriers' keeper parrying Bowen’s low 12-yarder before recovering to then divert the angled follow-up over the top.

Moments later, Benrahma also drew a stop from Simpson and, with the clock ticking Moyes called on yet more reinforcements as Tomáš Souček and Aaron Cresswell replaced skipper Mark Noble and Ben Johnson.

West Ham United's Andriy Yarmolenko (left) and Kidderminster Harriers' Ashley Hemmings battle for the ball - Credit: PA

Souček hooked wide before Rice launched a 25-yarder over the stand and into the neighbouring postcode, before Pablo Fornals came on for the anonymous Nikola Vlašić as Moyes desperately made his fifth and final substitution in his quest to avoid an unthinkable cup exit.

With three minutes remaining, Simpson bravely dived into Benrahma’s studs in what looked to be one final act of Kidderminster defiance.

But with the tie moving into stoppage time, captain Rice collected from Fornals and took it upon himself to steer the listing Hammers ship away from the rocks with one last marauding run that left the home defence trailing in his wake and, with the goalframe now coming into sight, he drilled a rising 12-yarder under the far angle to force extra-time and break those Harriers hearts.

A free-flowing move moments into the additional half-hour climaxed with Caleb Richards blocking Bowen on the goal-line and that was the closest that West Ham would come during the opening period, leaving the prospect of those penalties just a quarter-hour away.

With 10 minutes of the tie remaining, the increasingly busy Bowen bundled home but his joy was quickly cut short by the sight of a raised offside flag.

But with that shoot-out looming large, in the 60 seconds added at end of two hours of football, the Hammers mustered one last, face-saving raid and, when Cresswell squared across the face of goal, Bowen found himself in an identical position and this time that flag stayed down as he tapped the ball over the line to somehow send a mightily relieved West Ham United into the fifth-round draw.

Kidderminster: Simpson, Penny, Richards, Cameron, Preston, Austin (Redmond 76), Carrington (Montrose 70), Bajrami (Lowe 110) Hemmings (White 100), Sterling, Morgan-Smith (Martin 105). Unused subs: Foulkes, Lissimore, Emery, Bastable.

West Ham: Areola, Fredericks, Johnson (Cresswell 62), Zouma, Diop (Dawson 46), Noble (Souček 62), Král (Rice 46), Benrahma, Vlašić (Fornals 76), Yarmolenko, Bowen. Unused subs: Randolph, Coufal, Oko-Flex, Alese.

Referee: Jonathan Moss

Attendance: 5,327.