Dali to leave West Ham Women, linked with Arsenal move

Published: 10:33 AM May 21, 2021

West Ham United have confirmed that French midfielder Kenza Dali will be leaving the club at the end of her contract.

Dali has been a pivotal figure for the Hammers but has decided to leave east London after two seasons at the club.

Overall in the Women's Super League Dali played 38 games for the Hammers in the WSL and found the net on 10 occasions.

Dali said on her Instagram account "After 2 years at West Ham United, I've decided that it is time for new challenge.

"Thank you for everything, West Ham will always be my first English family."

A West Ham statement read: "The Club can confirm that Kenza Dali will leave West Ham United this summer at the conclusion of her contract.

"We’d like to thank Kenza for all her efforts whilst here in east London, and we wish her well for the future."

It's not confirmed what is next for Dali but reports suggest she may be on her way to Arsenal as a replacement for Danielle van de Donk who looks set for a move to Lyon.

Arsenal have already confirmed two departures with Jill Roord joining Bundesliga side Wolfsburg, while Leonie Maier departed earlier this week.

Roord's replacement is already complete with Mana Iwabuchi being tipped as that player as she was confirmed to have departed Aston Villa on Wednesday afternoon.

Joe Montemurro said before his final game in charge of the Gunners on Iwabuchi: "She is a player we have been after for a couple of years and the negotiations are close and I hope that the club will get it over the line."

Iwabuchi has been a long-term target for the Gunners with Montemurro saying back in February: "Mana was a player of interest to me for around 18 months or so.

"Firstly we had a few challenges with her national team who wanted their players in and around Japan for the World Cup and then the Olympics.

"Initially we had planned around that but then the Olympic games were cancelled.

"We had to look at other alternatives but Mana is a player I have always admired and feel that she suits our style.”