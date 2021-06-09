News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Ex-Orient defender signs for Southend

Author Picture Icon

Jacob Ranson

Published: 3:13 PM June 9, 2021   
Josh Coulson of Leyton Orient during Leyton Orient vs Oldham Athletic, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football

Former Orient defender Josh Coulson has signed for Southend United. - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Former Leyton Orient defender Josh Coulson has joined National League side Southend United on a one-year deal following his release.


The 32-year-old made 124 appearances in four years with Orient and, before that, featured 269 times for Cambridge in eight seasons with the U’s.


With two promotions from the National League on his CV at both former clubs, the centre-back believes he can bring that experience with him to Southend.


"I won the league a couple of years ago with Justin Edinburgh at Leyton Orient and through the play-offs at Cambridge, so I’ve got a bit of experience and I look to bring that," said Coulson. 

The Blues' new signing said he has spoken to boss Phil Brown about the manager's aims.


"He likes his older players to lead by example so I’m looking forward to that.


"It feels like a fresh start for the club and with the gaffer coming in towards the end of last season, unfortunately it was a bit too late to stay up.


"It’s going to be a tough season, but it will be good to see some fans back in the stadiums as well."

Leyton Orient
