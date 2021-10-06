JK Silvertown get off to a dream start under new manager Conteh

Published: 7:00 AM October 6, 2021 Updated: 12:14 PM October 6, 2021

Newly-appointed JK Silvertown manager Jimmy Conteh got off to a dream start as he watched his side seal a 5-3 victory over Loxford Lions.

Conteh has taken over the reigns from Ben Short in the hot seat although the latter remains at the club as the new chairman.

Simeon Dennis opened the scoring after 10 minutes, but Loxford were back on level terms shortly after, before Chris Wright found the back of the net for JK.

In the 30th minute of play Loxford levelled the score once again with the match looking like it would be 2-2 heading into the break.

Chris Wright notched his second of the match to give them a 3-2 lead just before the whistle.

You may also want to watch:

JK started the second-half lively and it was a Shane Wallace goal to make it 4-2 before Loxford pulled one back in the 80th minute.

Wright then completed his hat-trick to seal a 5-3 win for JK Silvertown.

JK Silvertown: Bundock, Coker, Zola, Dennis, Sanders, Cox, Conteh, Abouchakra, Taylor, Wallace, Wright.

Subs: McGovern, Carniel, Ferriera.