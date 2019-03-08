Comedian Jimmy Car stars in MLB London series

Jimmy Carr poses with a baseball bat (Pic: CSM Sport & Entertainment) Archant

Comedian Jimmy Carr returns in episode two of Major League Baseball's three-part series to uncover some of the unique traditions associated with America's favourite past time.

Ahead of Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees two game series at London Stadium, Carr investigates the ceremonial first pitch, the seventh inning stretch and champagne goggles.

Calamity on set continues as Carr's education of UK fans takes another turn with Carr being interrupted by various Americanisms

In episode one Jimmy Carr's gives his explanation of baseball ahead of the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees playing two games at London Stadium this month.

The two prestigious teams play in the first ever Mitel and MLB Present London Series 2019 on Saturday, June, 29 and Sunday, June, 30 in Stratford.

A number of other American sports have already been over to the UK and been a huge success, the MLB will be hoping it can continue that, when the games have been played in front of thousands.