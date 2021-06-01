West Ham loan star Jesse Lingard axed from England's Euro squad
- Credit: PA
West Ham United star Jesse Lingard is axed as Gareth Southgate makes his final England squad announcement ahead of the Euros.
The 28-year-old was named in the Three Lions 33-man provisional squad after his impressive form during his loan spell with the Hammers during the second half of the season.
Lingard scored nine goals and picked a further five assists in 16 appearances for West Ham after joining from Manchester United as he searched for regular game time.
Lingard has 27 caps for England and had been one of the Three Lions’ most impressive performers at the 2018 World Cup in their run to the semi-finals.
The Hammers did however see defensive midfielder Declan Rice among the 26-man squad selected by Southgate to represent England.