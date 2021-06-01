West Ham loan star Jesse Lingard axed from England's Euro squad

Published: 5:01 PM June 1, 2021 Updated: 5:12 PM June 1, 2021

England's Jesse Lingard reacts during the FIFA 2022 World Cup qualifying match at Wembley Stadium, London. - Credit: PA

West Ham United star Jesse Lingard is axed as Gareth Southgate makes his final England squad announcement ahead of the Euros.

The 28-year-old was named in the Three Lions 33-man provisional squad after his impressive form during his loan spell with the Hammers during the second half of the season.

Lingard scored nine goals and picked a further five assists in 16 appearances for West Ham after joining from Manchester United as he searched for regular game time.

Lingard has 27 caps for England and had been one of the Three Lions’ most impressive performers at the 2018 World Cup in their run to the semi-finals.

West Ham United's Jesse Lingard (third left) celebrates scoring their second goal of the game with teammates. - Credit: PA

The Hammers did however see defensive midfielder Declan Rice among the 26-man squad selected by Southgate to represent England.