Bowen: West Ham players have to be ready to help in busy spell

West Ham United's Jarrod Bowen says all members of the squad need to do their bit as they remain busy at home and abroad.

David Moyes' men welcome Anderlecht to London Stadium for their latest Europa Conference League fixture on Thursday (8pm), ahead of a trip to Southampton on Sunday (2pm).

And those games come after the Hammers recorded a 1-0 win in Belgium last week, followed by a 3-1 derby victory over Fulham in the Premier League at the weekend, in which Bowen netted from the penalty spot.

That cancelled out an early goal by the visitors, with Gianluca Scamacca and substitute Michail Antonio netting in the second half to make it three wins in a row in all competitions since the international break.

And Bowen told whufc.com: "The message from the manager is when you're not in a team, you're going to be needed at some point, because there are a lot of games.

"The way we started wasn't good enough for us. We find ourselves a goal behind which is annoying. But then we dug in very well as a group and got the goal back and then we started to control the game a bit more. All in all, we've got three more goals as well. It’s a great three points.

"Games might go one way or the other way. We need an impact from the bench. And Mickey again comes on. He's a handful and he has got his goal. I'm delighted for him."

Italian striker Scamacca netted for the third successive match, while Brazilian Lucas Paqueta also impressed for the Hammers.

West Ham United's Lucas Paqueta and Fulham’s Joao Palhinha battle for the ball - Credit: PA

Bowen added: "You can really see the quality. “You can see the group is starting to gel as a team.

"We have had two great victories in the Premier League. New players come into a new country, a new league, and new players around them. But you saw their quality.

"It's a great finish [from Gianluca]. That’s what he does. The ball through from Lucas as well. It was a massive moment for us."

Scamacca was pleased to take his tally for the club to six goals since his £30million summer move and praised his teammates and the club's fans.

"We were really angry after Fulham’s goal but we had a good reaction as a team," he said.

"We won a really good match and it was an important win. I was happy to score. It was a good goal but the important thing was winning the game.

"Lucas Paquetá and I have a good connection. It’s one we also have with Bowen, Rice, and everyone in the team all together. We found a good solution to going behind, but Lucas is a brilliant player and it’s a pleasure to play to him.

"The fans were amazing, like they are always! To celebrate with the fans was a really special moment."

*West Ham Women return to Super League action with a trip to Aston Villa on Saturday (12.30pm).