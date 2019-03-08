Search

'I Am Team GB' to get nation moving

PUBLISHED: 19:00 23 August 2019

Four-time Olympic gold medalist and British track cyclist Laura Kenny (pic Darren Staples/PA)

Four-time Olympic gold medalist and British track cyclist Laura Kenny (pic Darren Staples/PA)

PA Wire/PA Images

I Am Team GB - the Nation's Biggest Sports Day - returns on Saturday August 24 as Team GB and Toyota look to get the nation moving.

With over 400 events planned across the UK, local communities will be getting active and involved in everything from walking groups going out into the countryside to sport taster sessions and even Zumba classes.

At the heart of this day of activity will be four hero events in Sunderland, Milton Keynes and Bristol, as well as Westfield London where four-time gold medallist Laura Kenny will lead an action-packed day of fitness and fun activities.

Other activities nationwide will be led by an inspirational group of Games Makers, bringing the community together and creating activities designed for people of all ages and abilities.

I Am Team GB was originally launched in 2016 as the award-winning campaign harnessed the power of the Olympic sporting network and almost one million people across the UK took part in the event, which celebrated the success of Britain's Olympians returning from Rio 2016.

The aim is to inspire people to take part in sport and physical activity for at least one day, whether interested in sport or not.

The event will connect people with community-led opportunities to be active on an ongoing basis and continue to celebrate people making a difference in their communities.

Speaking ahead of Saturday's events nationwide, Toyota ambassador Kenny said: "We have seen what an impact the Olympics has in terms of generating interest, enthusiasm and participation in sport.

"It's vital that sport takes advantage of this excitement and interest, and with just under a year to go until the Tokyo Games, this is the perfect time to be re-launching I Am Team GB and I am looking forward to seeing the fantastic range of events that people throughout the country get involved in."

You can learn more about events in your area and get involved at www.IAmTeamGB.com.

