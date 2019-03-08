Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

I Am Team GB returns on August Bank Holiday

PUBLISHED: 13:00 15 August 2019

Great Britain's Laura Kenny celebrates winning gold (pic John Walton/PA)

Great Britain's Laura Kenny celebrates winning gold (pic John Walton/PA)

PA Wire/PA Images

Team GB and Toyota excited by return of I Am Team GB this August Bank Holiday weekend.

I Am Team GB returns this August Bank Holiday, once again providing opportunities for the nation to get moving and take part in some form of sporting or recreational activities across the country.

With the support of Toyota and several leading British Olympic athletes, including four-time Olympic gold medalist Laura Kenny, I Am Team GB will look to build on its previous success as excitement mounts ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

The August Bank Holiday weekend will see a host of community led activities with a variety of opportunities for people of all ages and abilities as part of 'The Nation's Biggest Sports Day'. All activities can be found at www.IAmTeamGB.com and will range from a stroll in the countryside to one of our hero events.

At 10.30am on Saturday August 24 there are diving taster sessions for children and adults (diving from a board) as well as family-fun water-based races. This will all take place at the London Aquatics Centre, Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in Stratford, where GB Olympic diver Tonia Couch will be on hand to provide expertise and encouragement.

You may also want to watch:

Building on the unprecedented success of the volunteers at London in 2012, the Games Makers will return for I Am Team GB in 2019 organising events within their community to get people active.

I Am Team GB was originally launched in 2016 when the award-winning campaign harnessed the power of the Olympic sporting network and almost one million people across the UK took part, which celebrated the success of Britain's Olympians returning from Rio 2016.

The aim is to inspire people to take part in sport and physical activity for at least one day, whether interested in sport or not. The event will connect people with community-led opportunities to be active on an ongoing basis and continue to celebrate people making a difference in their communities.

Toyota ambassador and Olympic legend Kenny, said: "We have seen just what an impact the Olympics has in terms of generating interest, enthusiasm and participation in sport.

"It's vital that sport takes advantage of this excitement and interest, and with just over a year to go until the Tokyo Games, this is the perfect time to be re-launching I Am Team GB and I am looking forward to seeing the fantastic range of events that people throughout the country get involved in."

You can learn more about events in your area and get involved at IAmTeamGB.com or email info@iamteamgb.com.

Most Read

A-level results: Brampton Manor Academy sees 100 pupils achieve straight A grades

Brampton Manor Academy pupil Hridita Rahman Khan, with A*A*A, was one of more than 100 teenagers to get straight A grades. Picture: Andrew Brookes

Jailed: East Ham stalker who bombarded victim with ‘aggressive and sexually explicit’ messages

Andrew Costa-Freeman from East Ham was jailed for two years after admitting to stalking involving serious alarm or distress, and breaching a restraining order. Picture: MPS

Gas cylinders explode in Manor Park tyre workshop fire

Firefighters at the scene of the Kwik Fit fire in Manor Park. Picture: Vasile

Department for Work and Pensions reveals Newham’s August 2019 unemployment benefit figures

A file image of a job centre. There is a delay in rolling out the government's controversial universal credit scheme in Hackney. Picture: Nick Ansell/PA Archive

New date set for introduction of Browning Road bridge closure scheme

The Browning Road bridge closure pilot scheme is set to last for six months. Picture: Jon King

Most Read

A-level results: Brampton Manor Academy sees 100 pupils achieve straight A grades

Brampton Manor Academy pupil Hridita Rahman Khan, with A*A*A, was one of more than 100 teenagers to get straight A grades. Picture: Andrew Brookes

Jailed: East Ham stalker who bombarded victim with ‘aggressive and sexually explicit’ messages

Andrew Costa-Freeman from East Ham was jailed for two years after admitting to stalking involving serious alarm or distress, and breaching a restraining order. Picture: MPS

Gas cylinders explode in Manor Park tyre workshop fire

Firefighters at the scene of the Kwik Fit fire in Manor Park. Picture: Vasile

Department for Work and Pensions reveals Newham’s August 2019 unemployment benefit figures

A file image of a job centre. There is a delay in rolling out the government's controversial universal credit scheme in Hackney. Picture: Nick Ansell/PA Archive

New date set for introduction of Browning Road bridge closure scheme

The Browning Road bridge closure pilot scheme is set to last for six months. Picture: Jon King

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Essex bowler Cook admits being injured has been tough

Sam Cook of Essex leaves the field with an injury during Essex CCC vs Hampshire CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 17th June 2019

I Am Team GB returns on August Bank Holiday

Great Britain's Laura Kenny celebrates winning gold (pic John Walton/PA)

Coulson backing Orient to enjoy home comforts

Josh Coulson of Leyton Orient during Leyton Orient vs Norwich City, Friendly Match Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 27th July 2019

A-level results: St Angela’s Ursuline headteacher’s warning as Forest Gate school celebrates another successful year

St Angela's Ursuline sixth formers celebrate after achieving top grades. Picture: Jon King

A-level results: Oxbridge calling for 22 London Academy of Excellence pupils

London Academy of Excellence pupils Andrew Wynn, Samiul Basar, Ishmail Al-Rashid and Sophie Ashworth (back row) and Grace Fernando-Day, Towhid Ahmed and Billie Williams (front row) celebrate their A-level results. Picture: Melissa Page
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists