I Am Team GB returns on August Bank Holiday

Team GB and Toyota excited by return of I Am Team GB this August Bank Holiday weekend.

I Am Team GB returns this August Bank Holiday, once again providing opportunities for the nation to get moving and take part in some form of sporting or recreational activities across the country.

With the support of Toyota and several leading British Olympic athletes, including four-time Olympic gold medalist Laura Kenny, I Am Team GB will look to build on its previous success as excitement mounts ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

The August Bank Holiday weekend will see a host of community led activities with a variety of opportunities for people of all ages and abilities as part of 'The Nation's Biggest Sports Day'. All activities can be found at www.IAmTeamGB.com and will range from a stroll in the countryside to one of our hero events.

At 10.30am on Saturday August 24 there are diving taster sessions for children and adults (diving from a board) as well as family-fun water-based races. This will all take place at the London Aquatics Centre, Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in Stratford, where GB Olympic diver Tonia Couch will be on hand to provide expertise and encouragement.

Building on the unprecedented success of the volunteers at London in 2012, the Games Makers will return for I Am Team GB in 2019 organising events within their community to get people active.

I Am Team GB was originally launched in 2016 when the award-winning campaign harnessed the power of the Olympic sporting network and almost one million people across the UK took part, which celebrated the success of Britain's Olympians returning from Rio 2016.

The aim is to inspire people to take part in sport and physical activity for at least one day, whether interested in sport or not. The event will connect people with community-led opportunities to be active on an ongoing basis and continue to celebrate people making a difference in their communities.

Toyota ambassador and Olympic legend Kenny, said: "We have seen just what an impact the Olympics has in terms of generating interest, enthusiasm and participation in sport.

"It's vital that sport takes advantage of this excitement and interest, and with just over a year to go until the Tokyo Games, this is the perfect time to be re-launching I Am Team GB and I am looking forward to seeing the fantastic range of events that people throughout the country get involved in."

You can learn more about events in your area and get involved at IAmTeamGB.com or email info@iamteamgb.com.