Hollywood star Idris Elba makes special visit to Forest Gate kickboxing club

PUBLISHED: 12:00 25 August 2020

Chief Instructor Joe Wharwood, actor Idris Elba and boxing trainer Olu Oyenigba (Pic: Olu Oyenigba)

Chief Instructor Joe Wharwood, actor Idris Elba and boxing trainer Olu Oyenigba (Pic: Olu Oyenigba)

Hollywood star Idris Elba made a surprise visit to the Forest Gate-based Mantis kickboxing club, where he first learned the fundamentals of the martial art, recently.

Idris Elba, Krystian Suliga Oyenigba and Aliyaah Maslak (Pic: Olu Oyenigba)Idris Elba, Krystian Suliga Oyenigba and Aliyaah Maslak (Pic: Olu Oyenigba)

Elba, who took part in a no holds barred bout challenge as a pro kickboxer in the TV series ‘Idris Elba: Fighter’ had the visit to the club arranged without his knowledge by his film crew.

Chief instructor Joe Wharwood said: “It was wonderful to see his surprised face as he walked through the gym doors and realised what his film crew had done.

“There was plenty of good banter as he revisited the memories spent at the gym initially learning his craft.”

Boxing instructor Olu Oyenigba added: “I remembered the pad work sessions, but Idris especially recalled with fondness how chief instructor Joe came across like a drill sergeant when making him carry out the training exercises.”

