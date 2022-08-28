Wellens praises 'very exciting' Leyton Orient after latest win

Leyton Orient head coach Richie Wellens looks on during their win over Hartlepool United - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Head coach Richie Wellens praised Leyton Orient for some 'very exciting' play in their 4-2 win over Hartlepool United on Saturday.

George Moncur's early penalty was cancelled out by Wes McDonald, but Charlie Kelman put O's back in front before the break.

And although the visitors netted from the penalty spot, after Paul Smyth had made it 3-1 early in the second half, substitute Ruel Sotiriou had the last word with a fourth goal.

The win kept O's at the top of the table and unbeaten in six games and Wellens told the club website:

"The start was a dream start, we could've been probably two or three up.

"Then we give a goal away, on transition we were a little bit poor today, but some of our attacking play, some of our football was exciting.

"We scored four, we could've scored a lot of goals. They were really patient, they stayed in the game all the time and never gave in.

"On transition they could've scored three or four, but some of our play was very exciting."

Moncur struck from the spot after Kelman was fouled, but Smyth had claims for another penalty turned down before McDonald's equaliser.

"It should've been a penalty and sending-off," added Wellens.

"He's got no intention of going to the ball. He just took Paul Smyth out.

"I'm not going to moan at officials because it is a difficult job, but we had a couple of things go against us in terms of decisions, but we responded well."

Kelman put O's back in front after combining with Theo Archibald, who then sent Smyth away to net the third soon after the restart.

Josh Umerah converted a penalty for Hartlepool midway through the second half, but Sotiriou fired home just six minutes later to seal the points.

And Wellens, although pleased with his side's display, says there is more improvement to come.

He said: "In the end, the last six or seven minutes, we need to get better at that, just bopping the ball about but not in the same space.

"When you suck people in, you switch the play, it drains them, it can tire them out and get a bit disheartened as well.

"From minute 60 to 70, we're trying to do that but we're playing in the same spaces. We're not asking them any questions.

"But if you go through the team there were so many good performances."