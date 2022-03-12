Leyton Orient pick up point as Wellens takes charge

Leyton Orient battled to a hard-earned League Two point at Hartlepool in Richie Wellens' first game as head coach.

Wellens made one change to the side that had drawn with Stevenage a week earlier, with Paul Smyth coming in for his first start since January.

And after a fairly uneventful opening, Theo Archibald fired a free-kick into the defensive wall and Harry Smith went close to connecting with Hector Kyprianou's subsequent cross.

Ruel Sotiriou fired wide from range after a one-two with Smith, then Connor Wood's brilliant cross was inches away from finding Smith.

And Sotiriou pounced on a defensive error and fired just over on 14 minutes, as the visitors showed encouraging signs, before Kyprianou was booked for a foul on Joe White.

Lawrence Vigouroux claimed the free-kick at the second time of asking, before Smyth saw his set-piece into a dangerous area at the other end find no takers.

Wood put another good ball into the box on 27 minutes, which was deflected back to Smyth, but he could not get his shot away.

And Smith was unable to trouble Ben Killip with an attempt from distance after a lovely touch from Archibald on the half-hour mark.

The hosts had a great chance to break the deadlock on 34 minutes, but White fired just wide from 15 yards to give O's a let-off.

And Sotiriou saw his intended pass for Wood deflected back to Killip, before the O's full-back could get onto the end of it, and Kyprianou sliced a half-volley wide from close to 25 yards.

Captain Omar Beckles was shown a yellow card in first-half stoppage time after a disagreement with Omar Bogle, with Pools having claims for a penalty waved away just before the interval.

The second half was only three minutes old when Kyprianou got on the end of Smyth's long throw-in, but his effort was cleared off the line and into the grateful arms of Killip.

And the Pools keeper got down to deny Smyth from Wood's low, before also thwarting Smith from the resulting corner on 51 minutes.

But O's had another escape when Bogle was left with the goal at his mercy, just 10 yards out, two minutes later and could only fire at Vigouroux.

George Ray saw his effort from a Smyth corner blocked on 64 minutes, with Vigouroux quickly off his line to deny Marcus Carver soon after.

Wellens made his first substitution midway through the half as Smyth made way for Aaron Drinan, with Archibald and Carver clashing moments later and Sotiriou booked for a challenge on Timi Odusina.

Frank Nouble was sent on for Smith for the last six minutes of normal time, with both sides still looking to claim all three points as the match drifted into six minutes of stoppage time. And Killip saved from Sotiriou in the third of those minutes as it ended goalless.

Leyton Orient: Vigouroux, Wood, Thompson, Smyth (Drinan 67), Smith (Nouble 84), Archibald, Beckles, Sotiriou Kyprianou, Coleman, Ray. Unused subs: Sargeant, Khan, Young, Ogie, Obiero.

Attendance: 5,903 (including 179 O's fans).