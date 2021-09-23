Hafiz Ahmed handed Nationwide Mutual Respect Award for August

Published: 8:00 AM September 23, 2021 Updated: 10:10 AM September 23, 2021

Football coach Hafiz Ahmed has been selected as the Nationwide Mutual Respect Award for August 2021.

The 25-year-old is doing incredible work as a volunteer football coach in his local community in Newham.

The Nationwide Mutual Respect Award, as part of The Football Association's Respect Campaign, aims to help make grassroots football more respectful and positive.

The brand-new award recognises outstanding contributions, achievements and behaviour in grassroots football across the country by young players, coaches, teams, parents and referees.

The Nationwide Mutual Respect Award panel said: “We are delighted to give this Nationwide award to Hafiz for his brilliant work in the local football communities of Essex and East London.

You may also want to watch:

“Not only does Hafiz receive a trophy and the accolade of being the Nationwide Mutual Respect Award winner but he also wins tickets to a forthcoming England game.

"Huge congratulations Hafiz for your alignment and constant reinforcement of Nationwide’s mutual respect values in grassroots football and society.”

The nomination from Hafiz’s community said: “Hafiz has worked tirelessly over the last 10 years on a voluntary basis for youth football clubs in and around East London and Essex.

“We always meet and one thing that always strikes me is the constant financial sacrifice he makes for the young people he coaches, he has spent a lot of his own money on the clubs kits, league match fees, training pitch hire fees and minibus fees.

“I once asked him why he does all of this without getting paid and his answer was something along the lines of ‘if I can even help one youngster from not going down the wrong path in life then my job is complete’.

His teams including Manor Youth have been successful on the pitch - however, these things were a bonus and the main thing Hafiz teaches is respecting everyone including the opposition and match officials.

“Being kind and generous in life is also part of his teaching to our youth - giving valuable life skills that they can carry into education and employment.

“We hope this surprise award can motivate Hafiz to keep doing his great achievements and continue to help his community for which he has worked extremely hard.

If you know someone you would like to nominate for the monthly Nationwide Mutual Respect Award, please follow the link below:

https://www.nationwide.co.uk/about-us/mutual-respect/mutual-respect-award