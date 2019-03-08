Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Lee Valley VeloPark ready for Good Friday action

PUBLISHED: 12:00 18 April 2019

Good Friday racing will return to the Lee Valley VeloPark this Easter (pic: Steven Paston/PA)

Good Friday racing will return to the Lee Valley VeloPark this Easter (pic: Steven Paston/PA)

PA Wire/PA Images

Traditional event to take place again this Easter in Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park

Condor Good Friday Racing will take place on April 19 at the Lee Valley VeloPark in the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park.

Track racing events have taken place on Good Friday since 1903 and this year sees racing return to London's legendary indoor velodrome.

“Our ethos at Condor has always been to support local and British cycle racing,” said Condor chairman Grant Young.

“The event is on our doorstep and we know Good Friday well.

“I have images from the 1960s to the present day of Condor-supported riders racing on Good Friday so I am delighted we can support the event.”

Full Gas Cycling, along with Vibrant Partners and the Lee Valley Velodrome, introduced the new structure of Good Friday racing in 2018, offering a level playing field for everyone to enter and compete for the lucrative list of prizes.

There are no contracts offered and no reserved places, regardless of who the rider is.

The result of such an attractive prize list is that there will be a host world-famous stars competing on Good Friday.

To complement the exciting racing, the Lee Valley VeloPark will host a range of activities, including free children's balance bikes and pump track sessions, a Silly Cycles workshop, 'Rollapaluza', face painting, balloon artists, and much more.

Tickets will allow visitors to re-enter the Velodrome throughout the day and enjoy the atmosphere of the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park.

Priced from £6 for children and £11 for adults, with family tickets also available from £29, the event offers an accessible and exciting day out for all ages.

The racing will culminate in the Monty Young Golden Wheel Race, a 20k scratch race.

One of the most lucrative races in the event programme, the winner will receive a Breitling watch in the prize haul.

Condor have introduced a new trophy for the blue-ribbon race as a celebration of the brand's founder, who passed away last summer.

Tickets for the event are now on sale from fullgascycling.co.uk/condor-good-friday-racing/tickets.

Most Read

Video footage shows girl being attacked on Central line train near Stratford

British Transport Police officers have launched an appeal after reports of an attack on a Central Line train on Saturday. Picture: SUBMITTED

Jailed: Drill musician and his gang who kidnapped and tortured a 16-year-old boy

Isaac Donkoh. Picture: MPS

Detectives in witness appeal after shots fired in barber’s shop in Upton Park

Shots fired in Plaistow barber shop in Green Street on April 6, Picture: Google

Green campaigners celebrate after Newham Council declares climate emergency

Fossil Free Newham campaigners celebrate after Newham Council declares a climate emergency. Picture: JON KING

Appeal to trace missing Canning Town man

An appeal has been launced to help find missing man Tyler Mackelcken. Picture: MISSING PEOPLE

Most Read

Video footage shows girl being attacked on Central line train near Stratford

British Transport Police officers have launched an appeal after reports of an attack on a Central Line train on Saturday. Picture: SUBMITTED

Jailed: Drill musician and his gang who kidnapped and tortured a 16-year-old boy

Isaac Donkoh. Picture: MPS

Detectives in witness appeal after shots fired in barber’s shop in Upton Park

Shots fired in Plaistow barber shop in Green Street on April 6, Picture: Google

Green campaigners celebrate after Newham Council declares climate emergency

Fossil Free Newham campaigners celebrate after Newham Council declares a climate emergency. Picture: JON KING

Appeal to trace missing Canning Town man

An appeal has been launced to help find missing man Tyler Mackelcken. Picture: MISSING PEOPLE

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Basketball: Youngbloods book spots at Final Fours

London Youngbloods Lions under-14 girls

Goal in each half hands O’s Women cup success

Leyton Orient Women celebrate Isthmian Cup success (pic: Leyton Orient Supporters' Club/Keren Harrison).

Newham mums see fruit in campaign to improve maternity care at hospital

Mums protesting at Newham Hospital after women came forward with allegations of screening breastfeeding and giving formula feed to babies without consent, behaviour the trust denies is in any written policy. Picture: Luke Acton.

£17.6bn Crossrail project might not open until 2021

Crossrail's Elizabeth Line might not open until 2012. Picture: Mike Brooke

‘Vulnerable’ kidney patients to benefit from pilot scheme in Newham

L-R: Lucy Rodgers, clinic manager; Nick Palmer, head of patient support and advocacy at Kidney Care UK and Tania Christie from Thames Water. Picture: KIDNEY CARE UK
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists