West Ham boss Moyes ‘thrilled’ to have achieved 1,000 games

David Moyes marked his 1,000th game as a manager with a draw in Genk that puts West Ham United on the cusp of the Europa League knockout stages.

“I haven’t taken it all in just yet because I’ve been concentrating on this match,” said the Hammers boss after tonight’s 2-2 draw in Group H.

“Whenever I look at other managers, who have made it to 1,000 matches I always think: ‘Wow! How have they got there?’ And now I’m thrilled to have achieved it, too, because I’ve been managing for so many years and so many games.

“I’ve just tried to be consistent throughout my career and it’s a moment to remember especially as tonight was a European tie, too.”

Certainly, the Hammers did not have it all their own way in Belgium, where Genk took an early lead before Saïd Benrahma’s brace looked to have guaranteed qualification for those knockout rounds only for substitute Tomáš Souček’s late, late own-goal to leave the unbeaten Hammers settling for the draw that still leaves them clear at the top of the table with ten points.

“It looked like we were going to win,” observed the 58-year-old Glaswegian. “But on reflection Genk were probably worth their draw because they made it bumpy for us. It was a difficult night but you have to remember that they are used to playing European football, whereas this is all new to us.

“They started quickly but that didn’t surprise us because they were at home and they had to try to win and take all three points.

“But apart from those first 20 minutes, we got a grip on the game and really should’ve scored before half-time. We played some good football but just couldn’t get there.”

With his side looking a different proposition after the break, the Hammers boss subsequently saw Benrahma make it a half-dozen goals for the season with his second-half double.

“Saïd played well,” nodded Moyes acknowledging the Algerian international’s contribution. “I’ve not been so sure about some of the things that he’s done in recent times but he really pleased me because he did much better as a team player.

“He’s aware of the standards that we’re looking for and, tonight, he was releasing the ball at the right moment. Certainly, those two good goals will help him, too.

“We want competition in all positions but I’m also trying to make the most of the squad that I’ve got when I’m rotating the team so that we can also keep the players fresh for the Premier League.”

Departing the KRC Genk Arena with the applause of the Hammers faithful still ringing in his ears, the West Ham manager was also quick to salute the vociferous travelling support.

“Since the end of last season, we’ve all been looking forward to these Europa League games and - just as they have done in the Premier League – the away fans have been tremendous for us,” Moyes concluded. “Now, we just hope that we can keep this going for them.”