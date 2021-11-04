West Ham held to a draw in Genk despite Benrahma brace in Europa League

Saïd Benrahma’s double-barrelled blast shot the Hammers to the brink of the Europa League knock-out stages in Genk on a night when David Moyes celebrated his 1,000th game as a manager.

And but for Tomás Souček’s unfortunate late own-goal this grand night for the West Ham United manager would have been yet grander.

Although the Hammers fell behind to Joseph Paintsil’s lightning-quick strike during a disappointing opening 45 minutes, they emerged for the second period looking like the in-form team that not only tops Europa League Group H but also stands fourth in the Premier League and awaits a pre-Christmas trip to Tottenham Hotspur for the Carabao Cup quarter-finals.

Indeed, with Moyes showing all of him managerial grit and guile, his treble-chance substitution on the hour-mark reaped instant dividends when Benrahma equalised before then putting West Ham ahead to the delight of the vociferous travelling Claret & Blue supporters with just eight minutes remaining.

Certainly, the Algerian international’s sixth goal of the season looked to have guaranteed his side’s place in those knock-out stages before Souček’s last-gasp own-goal means that Moyes must now wait just a little bit longer for confirmation that his unbeaten team have done enough to qualify for those knock-out stages.

Following the Hammers formidable 4-1 win at Aston Villa on Sunday, Moyes had made seven changes as skipper Mark Noble, Alphonse Areola, Vladimír Coufal, Issa Diop, Craig Dawson, Manuel Lanzini and Arthur Masuaku all returned to Thursday night action.

John van den Boom’s team may have suffered a three-goal loss at London Stadium a fortnight ago but, having bagged a dozen goals inside five frenetic days, their fortunes had taken a turn for the better as the Belgian Cup holders began the defence of their trophy with a 6-2 win over KVC Winkel last Wednesday before also hitting Waregem for six on Sunday to go seventh in the Jupiler Pro League.

Retaining that Halloween hunger for goal, unchanged Genk carried on where from where they had left off at the weekend by catching the Hammers cold with a fourth-minute opener that saw Junya Ito send Paintsil racing behind Diop and the helplessly-exposed Areola only succeeded in diverting the 12-yard shot onto his left-hand post and onto the net.

Having conceded his first goal since joining West Ham back in the summer, the French stopper was then forced to tip over skipper Bryan Heynen’s close-range effort before Areola then parried a header from the towering Paul Onuachu around the base of his left-hand post.

In reply, Michail Antonio curled an angled effort over the angle from 18-yards while Noble also saw Maarten Vandevoordt beat aside his angle effort but, it was Genk who looked most menacing as they looked to double their lead with Heynen, Onuachu and the lively Ito all threatening in and around the Hammers area.

Indeed, Declan Rice was cautioned for a juddering challenge on Ito that left the Japanese wide-boy needing treatment but when Lanzini went down under a similar, unpunished challenge as he made his way towards goal midway through the half the visitors had a great chance to level.

But the agile Vandevoordt denied Dawson an equaliser, when he tipped the central defender’s looping header over the bar after Aaron Cresswell floated an inch-perfect free-kick towards the penalty spot.

At the other end, Heynen dragged wide while Paintsil also forced a flying save out of Areola but despite all of the Ito-inspired Genk threat, Moyes departed down the tunnel at the break wondering just how his side had not equalised during the closing moments of a tricky opening 45 minutes.

First, Masuaku crossed into the six-yard box, where Benrahma was crowded out in the act of shooting and then in the dying seconds, Vandervoordt took the pace off Antonio’s low, angled shot but with the ball just an inch or so away from the goal-line, Rice’s attempt to tap home was thwarted by Patrik Hrošovsky’s miraculous clearance, which kept the Belgians ahead at half-time.

No doubt the Scot had words at the interval given his side emerged after the restart in lively fashion with Rice setting the tone by bulldozing his way through both the driving Belgian rain and the home defence before being running out of road, while Benrahma and Antonio also got into the Genk penalty area without creating any real menace.

With Kristian Thorstvedt booked for halting Lanzini and the hour-mark approaching, the Hammers made that triple substitution that saw Antonio, Masuaku and Noble all retire as Jarrod Bowen, Pablo Fornals and Souček all step into the fray.

And within seconds of the fresh-legged trio’s arrival, West Ham United were level.

Lanzini cleverly released Coufal down the right-wing with a threaded throughball and when the Czech Republic defender cut back to the edge of the area, Benrahma arrived bang on cue to fire a low 15-yarder past Vandevoordt.

With a celebratory Claret & Blue smoke-bomb detonating amongst the travelling capital contingent, the Hammers started to create shockwaves of their own as Lanzini’s angled shot was beaten away before Bowen then found himself a mere stud away from converting Fornals’ low cross into the danger-zone.

In a brief show of resistance, Paintsil broke forward only to be upended by the consequently-cautioned Dawson but the tables were turned shortly afterwards when the Genk attacker hit the deck once more only to be booked for diving.

That yellow card enraged van den Boom, who was then booked by referee Aleksandar Stavrev for protesting from the dug-out and the Macedonian official was quickly becoming the busiest man on the field, also taking the name of Gerardo Arteaga for clattering Souček.

By now, Genk were a shadow of the team that had looked such a tricky first-half proposition and, with only eight minutes remaining, Benrahma thought that he had completed a fine Hammers comeback when Cresswell invited him to skate in behind Mujaid Sadick and complete his meandering run with a low, angled eight-yarder that gave Vandevoordt no chance.

With a last throw of the dice, Genk introduced Ike Ugbo and Angelo Preciado with just three minutes remaining and, just as counterpart Moyes had reaped an instant dividend with his substitutions, the Belgian coach did, too.

Indeed, Preciado was still acclimatising himself to the Genk Arena grass when he collected Ito’s pass into the right-hand corner and whipped in a cross that the crestfallen Souček could only divert under Areola’s near-post angle to give Genk a late, late share of the spoils.

HAMMERS: Areola, Coufal, Cresswell, Diop, Dawson, Rice, Noble (Fornals 58), Masuaku, Lanzini (Král 85), Benrahma, Antonio (Bowen 58). Unused subs: Fabiański, Randolph, Zouma, Ogbonna, Fredericks, Souček, Johnson, Chesters, Baptiste.

SMURFS: Vandevoordt, Muñoz (Preciado 87), Arteaga, Lucumi, Sadick, Heynen, Thorstvedt (Ugbo 87), Hrošovsky, Ito, Paintsil (Oyen 90+3), Onuachu. Unused subs: Chambaere, Leysen, McKenzie, Bongonda, Trésor, Toma, Eiting.

Booked: Rice (15), Thorstvedt (55), Dawson (67), Paintsil (69), Arteaga (71)

Referee: Aleksandar Stavrev