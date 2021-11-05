Areola plenty to celebrate despite conceding first West Ham goals in Genk

He may have conceded his first goals in a West Ham United shirt but Alphonse Areola had double reason to celebrate in Belgium last night.

Not only did the Hammers ‘keeper help to send the Hammers into the Europa League knockout stages but - alongside team-mate Kurt Zouma - he also received a recall to Didier Deschamps’ France squad for next week’s upcoming qualifiers against Kazakhstan and Finland, too.

“We wanted to win,” contended the 29-year-old following the 2-2 draw with KRC Genk. “But we still go back to London with an important point.”

Indeed, having replaced Łukasz Fabiański for the Group H tie, Areola came within three minutes of making it five wins from five appearances, only for team-mate Tomáš Souček to head home the unfortunate late own-goal that ended his 100% record between the posts.

“It was unlucky for both me and the team but I’m working as hard as I can every day to try to do my best to help the side and it’s up to the gaffer to make his choices when it comes to his selections.

You may also want to watch:

“I was happy to sign for West Ham and there’s a group of French players here which has helped me to settle and feel confident when I play - we have a really good squad which can compete and go far.

“I’m also pleased with the news about France,” continued Areola who was a member of Deschamps France’s 2018 World Cup winning squad.

“I’m happy to be back but first we have an important game against Liverpool on Sunday and it’s only after that I’ll be thinking about the national team.”