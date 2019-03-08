Tennis: GB squad named for Fed Cup tie at Copper Box Arena

The Great Britain team of Johanna Konta, Katie Boulter, Harriet Dart, Katie Swan and Anne Keothavong (pic Julian Finney/Getty Images) 2019 Getty Images

The LTA has confirmed the squad to represent Great Britain in the Fed Cup by BNP Paribas World Group II Play-Off against Kazakhstan at the Copper Box Arena in Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park on April 20-21.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

And the team, which will be led by captain Anne Keothavong, includes Johanna Konta, Katie Boulter, Heather Watson, Harriet Dart and Katie Swan.

Hackney’s Keothavong said: “I’m delighted to name our strongest possible team to represent Great Britain at Copper Box Arena in 10 days’ time against Kazakhstan.

“It promises to be a memorable occasion as we aim to reach the world group level for the first time since 1993, staged against the iconic backdrop of Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in East London, a place that has special significance for me.

“There is little to separate the two teams in terms of rankings but I’m confident the home fans will give all our players an inspirational lift just like we had in Bath earlier in February.

“It’s also very important to our team to open up our sport to new fans and increase awareness of tennis at different times of the year.”

Play starts on Saturday, April 20 at 1.30pm and the following day at midday.

Two singles matches take place on the first day, with the reverse singles and doubles matches on Easter Sunday.

It will be the first ever Fed Cup or Davis Cup tie held in East London and the LTA are running a number of tennis activities across the week in local schools and venues as part of the historic tie.

Up to 10,000 children are expected to take part and Oliver Scadgell, participation director at the LTA, added: “Bringing the Fed Cup to East London isn’t just about giving people a chance to watch world class international tennis.

“As part of our work to open up tennis to anyone we have worked in partnership with the four local boroughs, London Legacy Development Corporation and tennis venues across East London to provide opportunities for nearly 10,000 local children to take part in tennis both before and after the tie.

“We want this event to leave a lasting impact, and so are also providing a range of opportunities for the local community to get involved in tennis after the event.”

Families across Hackney, Newham, Tower Hamlets and Waltham Forest who are inspired to try tennis are being given the chance to play for free next month at one of 14 free, fun open weekends being staged at tennis venues as part of the LTA’s Nature Valley Big Tennis Weekends.

BT Sport, the official broadcast partner in the UK, will provide comprehensive live coverage of the tie each day.

As an additional bonus for tennis fans, all matches will be streamed live on the LTA’s Facebook page facebook.com/thelta1.

As part of the LTA’s strategy to make tennis more accessible, ticket prices start from £6 for children under 16 and £12 for adults. To purchase tickets or to access more information about the Fed Cup team, head to www.lta.org.uk/FedCup.

Follow @lta on Instagram or @the_LTA on Twitter to keep up to date with everything the team are up to, on their journey to Copper Box Arena.