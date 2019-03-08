Search

Advanced search

Hockey: GB teams learn Olympic qualifying opponents

PUBLISHED: 15:30 09 September 2019

Great Britain's Harry Martin celebrates scoring at the Rio Olympic Games (pic David Davies/PA)

Great Britain's Harry Martin celebrates scoring at the Rio Olympic Games (pic David Davies/PA)

PA Archive/PA Images

Great Britain's men and women have discovered the opposition who stand between them and a place at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Great Britain's Emily Defroand in action during the FIH Pro Leagu at Lee Valley Hockey & Tennis Centre (pic Zac Goodwin/PA)Great Britain's Emily Defroand in action during the FIH Pro Leagu at Lee Valley Hockey & Tennis Centre (pic Zac Goodwin/PA)

The men have been drawn against Malaysia while the women will tackle Chile at the Lee Valley Hockey & Tennis Centre over the weekend of November 1-3 in what is the last opportunity for teams to qualify for the Olympics.

Great Britain's women have never played Chile at a major tournament with their opponents currently ranked 18th in the world.

Malaysia's men - ranked 11th in the world - are more familiar to the British men and the likes of Adam Dixon, David Ames and Phil Roper all recently featured for England in a 3-3 draw against Malaysia at August's Four Nations Tournament, whilst Alan Forsyth scored for Scotland in a 2-1 defeat to the Tigers at the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

Head coach Danny Kerry said: "Malaysia are a good side with some great individuals and a number of threats, but having played them recently gives you that understanding of what that threat is.

You may also want to watch:

"They have some good corner routines and some very fast players who are individually skilful. They also have some very large aerial passes, play well on the counter-attack and, with a very experienced coach in Roelant Oltmans, will be very well prepared. We will respect them and prepare accordingly.

"Playing at Lee Valley Hockey & Tennis Centre and having a home crowd is something I personally enjoy and feel the athletes enjoy having the support behind us too.

"It's a great atmosphere there and I think it will be a cracking couple of days that myself and the athletes will really look forward to."

Both the men and women need to qualify separately through the two-legged matches. If one gender qualifies it does not mean the other progresses alongside them.

Though Great Britain's women are the reigning Olympic champions, they do not qualify automatically for the Tokyo Games.

Tickets are set to go on general sale for the Olympic Qualifiers on Monday September 16.

Most Read

Plaistow stabbbing: Two more arrests, second teen charged with murder of 18-year-old Santino Angelo Dymiter

Santino Angelo Dymiter died after being stabbed in Plaistow. Picture: Met Police

Upton Park man threatened to ‘cut up’ wife while brandishing knife at their Barking home

Barkingside Magistrates' Court. Picture: Ken Mears

Boy, 16, charged with murder after fatal stabbing in Stratford

Michael Irving was stabbed to death in Byford Close, Stratford. Picture: Andrew Brookes

Mosque trustees failed to monitor IS sympathiser who groomed boys for terrorism, inquiry finds

A photo of the Ripple Road Mosque interior that was shown to the jury at the Old Bailey during the trial. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Gunman jailed for shooting teenager on Tube train

Bienvenu Vangu has been jailed for 13 years. Picture: BTP

Most Read

Plaistow stabbbing: Two more arrests, second teen charged with murder of 18-year-old Santino Angelo Dymiter

Santino Angelo Dymiter died after being stabbed in Plaistow. Picture: Met Police

Upton Park man threatened to ‘cut up’ wife while brandishing knife at their Barking home

Barkingside Magistrates' Court. Picture: Ken Mears

Boy, 16, charged with murder after fatal stabbing in Stratford

Michael Irving was stabbed to death in Byford Close, Stratford. Picture: Andrew Brookes

Mosque trustees failed to monitor IS sympathiser who groomed boys for terrorism, inquiry finds

A photo of the Ripple Road Mosque interior that was shown to the jury at the Old Bailey during the trial. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Gunman jailed for shooting teenager on Tube train

Bienvenu Vangu has been jailed for 13 years. Picture: BTP

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Hockey: GB teams learn Olympic qualifying opponents

Great Britain's Harry Martin celebrates scoring at the Rio Olympic Games (pic David Davies/PA)

Right-back Ling extends Leyton Orient stay

Sam Ling of Leyton Orient on the ball at The Breyer Group Stadium (Pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

West Ham Women denied by the woodwork as champs Arsenal cling on for win

Katie McCabe of Arsenal and Erin Simon of West Ham during Arsenal Women vs West Ham United Women, Barclays FA Women's Super League Football at Meadow Park on 8th September 2019

Clapton women get off to a strong start with Luton win

Clapton CFC women celebrate their victory (Pic: Nick Davidson)

Clapton CFC progress into Alec Smith Cup quarter-finals

Clapton CFC find the back of the net against Hillingdon (Pic: Annu Mayor)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists