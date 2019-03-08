FIH Pro League: GB lose out to Argentina

Great Britain's Lily Owsley (centre) celebrates scoring her side's first goal against Argentina in their FIH Pro League match at the Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre (pic Steven Paston/PA) PA Wire/PA Images

Great Britain's women took a point following a penalty shoot-out loss to Argentina after a 1-1 draw on Saturday, while the men were edged out 3-2 by their rivals.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

And both sides are back in action against Belgium on Sunday on a busy weekend of international hockey in east London.

The women were unfortunate to come away with only one point after a very entertaining game in London in front of a packed crowd at Lee Valley Hockey & Tennis Centre, after arguably their best performance of the FIH Pro League so far, and coach Mark Hager will have been happy with his side's progression.

There was an element of fortune about Argentina's opening goal inside the last 10 minutes, but the hosts showed great resilience to equalise just before full time through Lily Owsley.

The post-match shootout was then evenly poised, the visitors coming out on top with the final effort of 10.

Regardless of the outcome, Britain's performance was encouraging, and with a buoyant crowd behind them they played with pace, purpose and intent against a strong Argentinian side. Also noteworthy was the return of Susannah Townsend after six months out and a good debut for 18-year-old Izzy Petter.

You may also want to watch:

With games now coming thick and fast in the FIH Pro League - especially on home soil - there was much to be encouraged by as Hager looks to put his stamp on our style of play.

Great Britain: Heesh (GK), Unsworth, Toman, Ansley, Pearne-Webb (c), Costello, Evans, Howard, Sanders, Jones, Robertson, Petty, Owsley, Hunter, Townsend, Martin, Petter. Unused sub: Tennant.

The GB men were beaten by a single goal after a grandstand finish against their Argentinian rivals.

Having defeated the Olympic champions 5-1 away from home earlier in the campaign, this game was much tighter and GB almost salvaged a result despite being 3-0 down with only four minutes to go.

Argentina had ruthlessly moved into a commanding lead, but late corners from Sam Ward and Alan Forsyth set up a great finale.

It was another hugely exciting match in the FIH Pro League, and a packed crowd at Lee Valley Hockey & Tennis Centre went home upbeat after a display between two sides in good form.

Surbiton's Tom Sorsby caught the eye on his international debut and with World Cup winners Belgium the visitors on Sunday, the top class action continues apace in the capital.

Great Britain: Pinner (GK), Gibson (GK), Creed, Ames, Sloan, Dixon (C), Waller, Willars, Gall, Martin, Roper, Smith, Wallace, Sorsby, Griffiths, Ward, Ansell, Forsyth.