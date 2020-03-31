Search

Advanced search

British athletes positive about new dates for Tokyo Olympics

PUBLISHED: 09:04 31 March 2020 | UPDATED: 09:04 31 March 2020

Great Britain's Adam Gemili reacts after placing fourth in the 200m final at the 2019 World Championships in Doha

Great Britain's Adam Gemili reacts after placing fourth in the 200m final at the 2019 World Championships in Doha

PA Wire/PA Images

British athletes have welcomed the decision to reschedule the Tokyo Olympics for the summer of 2021.

The Games will be staged between July 23 and August 8 next year as organisers seek to buy maximum preparation time amid the uncertainty caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

New dates for the event were confirmed on Monday afternoon, less than a week after the acceleration of the global health crisis led to it being postponed.

The Paralympic Games will now take place between August 24 and September 5 next year.

Team GB members Bianca Walkden and Adam Gemili were among those to greet the news positively.

Walkden, who won taekwondo bronze at Rio 2016, said: “I’m glad it’s been confirmed so that we can plan and focus on our new training programme, moving forward.

“Prior to the announcement, I had already thought it would probably be during a similar time but in 2021, so it’s good to know so quickly.

You may also want to watch:

“I’m just happy that it’s still going ahead, we as athletes need to remember that we’re lucky that the Games weren’t cancelled and were only postponed. Hopefully by then the world will have recovered from Covid-19 and be back to the way it was before.”

International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach spoke last week about the need for a quick decision to be made, and the dates – a year on from when the Games had originally been due to take place – give Tokyo 2020 organisers the longest time-frame to prepare.

They also allow Olympic and Paralympic sports federations time to reorganise their own calendars, with World Athletics quick to announce it would now examine dates in 2022 for its World Championships, which had been due to be staged in Eugene, Oregon, in August next year.

Those discussions, World Athletics said, would be held in conjunction with European Athletics and the organisers of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

A springtime Games was not originally ruled out by Bach, but Tokyo 2020 organising committee president Yoshiro Mori said on Monday that, despite the oppressive summer heat in Japan, a Games in July and August remained the best option.

Sprinter Gemili agreed with Mori’s assessment and is pleased the Games will remain a summer event.

“To have it in summer makes the most sense because athletes will be fully into their season, they’ll be well raced and in the best shape they can be in,” the 26-year-old told Sky Sports.

“Towards the spring time there aren’t that many races around, you’re just coming off the back of an indoor season and that’s when you get back into a heavy period of training, so to have an Olympic Games there to be at your peak would be so difficult for many athletes.

“I’m really glad they made the decision to keep it as a summer Games.”

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Plaistow murder: Woman whose body was found in church grounds is named as police appeal for people who knew her

Kelly Stewart's body was found in the grounds of Memorial Community Church in Barking Road, Plaistow. Picture: Met Police

Coronavirus: Plaistow mother stranded in Pakistan pleas for help to return to family

Hira and her family in happier times. Picture: Hira Sadiq

Poplar man, 28, charged with murder of Shadika Patel in East Ham

Shadika Mohsin Patel died in hospital after being stabbed. Picture: Met Police

Murder hunt appeal: 2nd woman in east London found dying in the Barking Road in 7 days

Murder... crime scene at Memorial Community Church in the Barking Road where woman lay dying for 16 hours before police found her. Picture: Google

Live: Coronavirus updates from across east London

A paramedic wearing personal protective equipment as the UK continues in lockdown to help curb the spread of the coronavirus. Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Most Read

Plaistow murder: Woman whose body was found in church grounds is named as police appeal for people who knew her

Kelly Stewart's body was found in the grounds of Memorial Community Church in Barking Road, Plaistow. Picture: Met Police

Coronavirus: Plaistow mother stranded in Pakistan pleas for help to return to family

Hira and her family in happier times. Picture: Hira Sadiq

Poplar man, 28, charged with murder of Shadika Patel in East Ham

Shadika Mohsin Patel died in hospital after being stabbed. Picture: Met Police

Murder hunt appeal: 2nd woman in east London found dying in the Barking Road in 7 days

Murder... crime scene at Memorial Community Church in the Barking Road where woman lay dying for 16 hours before police found her. Picture: Google

Live: Coronavirus updates from across east London

A paramedic wearing personal protective equipment as the UK continues in lockdown to help curb the spread of the coronavirus. Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Live: Coronavirus updates from across east London

A paramedic wearing personal protective equipment as the UK continues in lockdown to help curb the spread of the coronavirus. Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Leyton Orient’s FIFA Ultimate QuaranTeam Cup is heading into the quarter-finals

Leyton Orient's Brisbane Road pitch (pic: Mathew Parri Thomas/Play With A Legend).

British athletes positive about new dates for Tokyo Olympics

Great Britain's Adam Gemili reacts after placing fourth in the 200m final at the 2019 World Championships in Doha

Coronavirus: Furniture repair project manager opens food bank in Canning Town

Diye has opened a food bank in Canning Town. Picture: Kimi Gill

Coronavirus: Wapping charity founder warns poorer pupils could become ‘lost generation’ after school closures

Susannah Hardyman, founder and chief exec of not for profit Action Tutoring based in Wapping. Picture:
Drive 24