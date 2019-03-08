Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

FIH Pro League: GB 1 USA 1 (2-1 pens)

PUBLISHED: 18:36 27 April 2019 | UPDATED: 18:36 27 April 2019

GB's women celebrate their win over the USA (pic GB Hockey)

GB's women celebrate their win over the USA (pic GB Hockey)

Archant

Great Britain’s women came away with two points from the first-ever FIH Pro League game in London at the Lee Valley Hockey & Tennis Centre on Saturday.

Goalkeeper Amy Tennant's heroics in the shootout earned a bonus point, with Giselle Ansley on target in normal time in a 1-1 draw.

A 4,000-strong crowd went away with positive memories of this first-ever home game, with the drama of a shootout concluding an intriguing match.

Lily Owsley was player of the match after a top drawer display, while 18-year-old Alex Malzer became the first GB international born in the 2000s.

Tess Howard and Anna Toman scored in the shootout for GB, while Tennant's save from Taylor West proved decisive.

You may also want to watch:

Coach Mark Hager said: “It was good in the end to get the win in the shootout, but disappointing how we let the US get back into it.

“We should have been a couple up by half-time but we weren't quite clinical enough in that area. In the second half we lost shape, we lost what we were trying to do.

“It's good to get two points, although I would have preferred three. But the crowd were fantastic, the support was very good.

“From my point of view we've got to play better hockey for consistent periods, we need to be smarter when we do and don't have the ball. There's a few areas we need to look at closely to make sure we're better next time.”

Next up now is China at home on Friday evening, with Hager's side looking for all three points.

He added: ”China will be a tough team, they're getting better with each game. They've had some good results of late so they'll be a tough team to play.”

Most Read

Blaze in East Ham being fought by 70 firefighters

Firefighters on scene at the fire on Jenkins Lane. Residents are being asked to keep doors and windows closed as a precaution against smoke. Picture: London Fire Brigade.

Cannabis factory discovered during fire in Plaistow

The cause of the blaze is being investigated. Picture: LONDON FIRE BRIGADE

Revealed: Plans for the site of Islamic school closed by Newham Council

Alif Academy will be turned into a 21-rrom home. Pic: Rachael Burford

Arrests made in Manor Park murder

Noore Bashir Salad... murdered in Chuch Road, Manor Park, at 9.15pm on Monday, April 8. Picture: Met Police

Appeal to find missing Newham man with links to Ilford

Aaron Kato has connections to Newham and Ilford. Pic: Twitter/MPSNewham

Most Read

Blaze in East Ham being fought by 70 firefighters

Firefighters on scene at the fire on Jenkins Lane. Residents are being asked to keep doors and windows closed as a precaution against smoke. Picture: London Fire Brigade.

Cannabis factory discovered during fire in Plaistow

The cause of the blaze is being investigated. Picture: LONDON FIRE BRIGADE

Revealed: Plans for the site of Islamic school closed by Newham Council

Alif Academy will be turned into a 21-rrom home. Pic: Rachael Burford

Arrests made in Manor Park murder

Noore Bashir Salad... murdered in Chuch Road, Manor Park, at 9.15pm on Monday, April 8. Picture: Met Police

Appeal to find missing Newham man with links to Ilford

Aaron Kato has connections to Newham and Ilford. Pic: Twitter/MPSNewham

Latest from the Newham Recorder

FIH Pro League: GB 1 USA 1 (2-1 pens)

GB's women celebrate their win over the USA (pic GB Hockey)

The O’s are coming back! Orient clinch point they need to seal National League title

Justin Edinburgh celebrates with Leyton Orient staff and players (pic: Simon O'Connor).

West Ham grab historic first win at Tottenham’s new stadium

West Ham United's Michail Antonio celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London.

FIH Pro League: Martin hoping to help GB maintain momentum at home

Great Britain's Harry Martin celebrates scoring at the Rio Olympic Games (pic David Davies/PA)

Cricket: Essex ‘must bowl better’ says McGrath after loss

Sir Alastair Cook (C) in conversation with Essex head coach Anthony McGrath (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists