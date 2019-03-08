FIH Pro League: GB 1 USA 1 (2-1 pens)

Great Britain’s women came away with two points from the first-ever FIH Pro League game in London at the Lee Valley Hockey & Tennis Centre on Saturday.

Goalkeeper Amy Tennant's heroics in the shootout earned a bonus point, with Giselle Ansley on target in normal time in a 1-1 draw.

A 4,000-strong crowd went away with positive memories of this first-ever home game, with the drama of a shootout concluding an intriguing match.

Lily Owsley was player of the match after a top drawer display, while 18-year-old Alex Malzer became the first GB international born in the 2000s.

Tess Howard and Anna Toman scored in the shootout for GB, while Tennant's save from Taylor West proved decisive.

Coach Mark Hager said: “It was good in the end to get the win in the shootout, but disappointing how we let the US get back into it.

“We should have been a couple up by half-time but we weren't quite clinical enough in that area. In the second half we lost shape, we lost what we were trying to do.

“It's good to get two points, although I would have preferred three. But the crowd were fantastic, the support was very good.

“From my point of view we've got to play better hockey for consistent periods, we need to be smarter when we do and don't have the ball. There's a few areas we need to look at closely to make sure we're better next time.”

Next up now is China at home on Friday evening, with Hager's side looking for all three points.

He added: ”China will be a tough team, they're getting better with each game. They've had some good results of late so they'll be a tough team to play.”