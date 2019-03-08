FIH Pro League: GB 0 Netherlands 1

Great Britain's Anna Toman shows her disappointment (pic GB Hockey) Archant

Great Britain's women were cruelly beaten by the Netherlands in the last two minutes in their penultimate match of the women's FIH Pro League.

Having been the better team for the majority of the game and seeing two goals disallowed, Britain were beaten at London's Lee Valley Hockey & Tennis Centre when Kelly Jonker scored for the world champions with just 90 seconds remaining.

Giselle Ansley had earlier been denied what would have been a sensational goal from a penalty corner when it was disallowed upon referral, and Izzy Petter had also seen a goal chalked off.

Petter and Sarah Jones were also very close to scoring on other occasions but just missed the target, and Mark Hager's side dealt with the Dutch threat very well at the other end, right up until that cruel winner.

The ovation from the home crowd at full time said everything about the team's performance, and now the team look forward to their final match of the season at the Twickenham Stoop on Sunday 23 June.

Great Britain: Tennant (GK), Balsdon, Unsworth, Toman, Ansley, Pearne-Webb (C), Evans, Jones, Neal, Burge, Hunter, Owsley, Howard, Robertson, Townsend, Martin, Petter. Unused: Heesh.