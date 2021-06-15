Fundraiser for former Leyton Orient midfielder Paul Linger

Published: 9:37 AM June 15, 2021

The Justin Edinburgh stand during Leyton Orient vs Walsall, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 5th April 2021

Leyton Orient fans are being urged to show their support to former midfielder Paul Linger, who has been diagnosed with terminal cancer.

The ex-Charlton Athletic player represented the O’s three times in 1997 before moving on to Brighton & Hove Albion.

A GoFund me page has been set up by Orient supporter Lee Boyce with the intention to help Paul create more memories with his two children, Alfie and Frankie.

Boyce said: “I knew a golf day had been arranged for him, but when I spoke with Carl Griffiths and he said that they’d been no contact with Orient I was a little bit gutted because the situation isn’t just about Paul it’s about his sons too especially five-year-old Frankie, who has already lost his mother.

“I know how seriously our fan base take the ‘Orient family’ and ‘Once an O always an O’ saying, they’re not just words to us they’re from the heart because we believe in our history as a East End family club.

“I knew they’d be prepared to put a bit of money in for Paul and his boys. I spoke with Danny Macklin who was right behind it from the start.

“Luke Lambourne and Dan Walker have been brilliant from the media side in getting the fund out there, to hit £2,500 in the first two days is amazing.

“We’ve now been giving two shirts for us to auction for the fund Muzzy Izzet has got us a Jamie Vardy signed number nine Leicester shirt and John Terry has given us a Aston Villa shirt signed by the team.

“Both JT and Muzzy grew up playing football in the same East London football teams with Paul.”

More than £3,700 has been raised already but the target is set at £4,000 so help Paul and his family out.

Visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/gjtmq-paul-linger?utm_source=widget&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet to donate.