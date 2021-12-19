News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Freddie Potts reflects on remarkable West Ham Academy achievement

Jacob Ranson

Published: 9:51 AM December 19, 2021
West Ham United's Freddie Potts in action during the pre-season match at The Breyer Group Stadium, L

West Ham United's Freddie Potts in action - Credit: PA

If ever you feel you’ve had a busy week at work, spare a thought for young Freddie Potts.

Having featured in the closing stages of West Ham United U23s’ 0-0 draw against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League Cup on Monday afternoon, the 18-year-old completed a rare feat that any youngster would be proud of.

Following his introduction, Potts had recorded appearances for all three of West Ham men’s professional sides – David Moyes’ first team, Mark Robson’s U23s and Kevin Keen’s U18s – in the space of just five days.

Playing alongside no fewer than 29 different teammates in Claret and Blue in that time, Potts attained the kind of statistic you assume to be one for the record books, although it is almost impossible to verify.

The midfielder’s Academy teammate Mipo Odubeko actually came close to achieving the same in March, having played for both the U18s and U23s, and been named on the first-team bench, between games on a Friday and a Monday.

But from the highs of a UEFA Europa League debut one night, to the disappointment of an FA Youth Cup exit to Newcastle United the next – plus a somewhat middling draw with Wolves soon after that – Potts, typically maturely, embraced every experience.

“It’s been pretty up and down!” the 18-year-old smiled. 

“It’s been a roller-coaster week, with probably my proudest achievement so far – making my first-team debut on Thursday – and then, the following day, playing 90 minutes against Newcastle United in the FA Youth Cup and getting knocked out. 

“It just shows the mix of emotions you can have in football – and against Wolves, it was pretty tough again."

That has been helped in no small part by three of West Ham United’s youth-teamers – U18s, technically, by age group classification, but now U23s regulars – who have now played first-team football this season.

Neither 18-year-old Jamal Baptiste nor 17-year-old Sonny Perkins appeared in the Youth Cup defeat, having played near-enough the entirety of the game against Dinamo Zagreb the night before, but would have been eligible to do so.

Such strength in depth throughout the age groups is testament to the success of the Academy of Football’s philosophy of pushing its young players on to the next level.
 

