Former West Ham striker Dean Ashton believes they will make the top four
Former West Ham United striker Dean Ashton believes his former club can secure Champions League football under a revived David Moyes.
The Hammers currently sit fourth in the Premier League with just seven matches left in the season and they will now hope to keep one of big clubs out of Europe next season.
“It’s been pretty remarkable when you consider where they were when David Moyes came back for his second time,” Ashton told 888 Sport.
“He’s changed a lot of people’s views on him as a manager after a very difficult time at Manchester United and other clubs.
“That shows not only his character but it’s impressive too how he’s gone in there and changed the player’s mentality.”
The former target man insists good recruitment has been instrumental in West Ham’s success this season.
“The recruitment has been very good and he has to take a lot of responsibility for that because clearly he’s had a lot of input to get the players he wanted to create the right environment.
“Recruitment has been pretty diabolical if I’m honest for the last 15 years. There have been so many signings that haven’t come off and didn’t really suit West Ham as a football club and what the fans expect from their players.
“But the recruitment has been excellent in recent times. You look at the likes of Jarrod Bowen who is the kind of West Ham player you like to see with his work-rate and how he delivers.
“Then there’s Craig Dawson, Soucek and Coufal: these are players who, even if they’re not playing well, give absolutely everything, which is the minimum that’s required as a West Ham player. On top of that, they have shown the quality and consistency to be taken seriously in this top four race.”
Ashton did however admit the injury to Declan Rice is bad news due to the timing but is still backing them despite that.
“I think the injury to Declan Rice is a badly timed one but of all those competing for the top four they have been the most consistent. So there’s no reason to think why they shouldn’t have every opportunity to make the top four,” he added.