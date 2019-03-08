Search

Advanced search

Barclays FA WSL kicks off this weekend

PUBLISHED: 17:49 06 September 2019 | UPDATED: 17:49 06 September 2019

WSL returns this weekend (Pic: Pitch marketing)

WSL returns this weekend (Pic: Pitch marketing)

Archant

Ahead of the return of the Barclays FA Women's Super League this weekend, The FA has today released a video to celebrate the growing popularity of the women's game, starring former footballers Ian Wright, Peter Crouch, Sue Smith, Glenn Hoddle and Petr Čech, alongside presenter Gabby Logan.

WSL returns this weekend (Pic: Pitch marketing)WSL returns this weekend (Pic: Pitch marketing)

Following this summer's record-breaking FIFA Women's World Cup this season will mark the second year of a fully professional women's top flight and the first with Barclays as the title sponsor.

The 2019/20 Barclays FA Women's Super League season kicks off this Saturday with a tantalising weekend of fixtures. First up, Women's FA Cup holders, Manchester City, host newly-promoted Manchester United at the Etihad Stadium. On Sunday, Chelsea will open their campaign with a London derby at Stamford Bridge as Emma Hayes' side face off against the division's other newcomers, Tottenham Hotspur.

You may also want to watch:

Champions Arsenal kick off their campaign at home to Women's FA Cup runners-up West Ham and Bristol City host Brighton & Hove Albion at Ashton Gate. Everton travel to Birmingham City whilst Reading travel north to take on Liverpool.

The FA Player will provide live coverage of all Barclays FA Womens Super League matches [with coverage solely audio for all matches televised by BT Sport. In addition to live league coverage, The FA Player will show selected match highlights from the Lionesses, the Women's FA Cup and the FA Women's Continental League Cup, as well as archive footage and regularly updated features.

To sign up for free to The FA Player ahead of this weekend's opening Barclays FA Women's Super League fixtures visit www.FAPlayer.tv or download The FA Player app from the iOS or Google Play app stores.

For more information on the Barclays FA Women's Super League and to purchase tickets visit:www.TheFA.com/BarclaysFAWSL

Most Read

Murder hunt launched in Stratford after teenager is stabbed in street fight

Byford Close where teenage boy died after being stabbed in a street fight. Picture: Google

Campaigners begin occupation of ExCeL entrance ahead of Canning Town arms fair

There was a heavy police presence at the protests in the run-up to DSEI 2019. Picture: Luke Acton

Byford Close fatal stabbing: Knife crime epidemic spreads into quiet cul de sac where ‘nothing suspicious ever happens’

Michael Irving was stabbed to death in Byford Close, Stratford. Picture: Andrew Brookes

Gunman jailed for shooting teenager on Tube train

Bienvenu Vangu has been jailed for 13 years. Picture: BTP

Canning Town care home with ‘problematic culture’ placed in special measures

Canning Town care home Summerdale Court has been placed into special measures after being rated inadequate by the Care Quality Commission. Picture: Google street view.

Most Read

Murder hunt launched in Stratford after teenager is stabbed in street fight

Byford Close where teenage boy died after being stabbed in a street fight. Picture: Google

Campaigners begin occupation of ExCeL entrance ahead of Canning Town arms fair

There was a heavy police presence at the protests in the run-up to DSEI 2019. Picture: Luke Acton

Byford Close fatal stabbing: Knife crime epidemic spreads into quiet cul de sac where ‘nothing suspicious ever happens’

Michael Irving was stabbed to death in Byford Close, Stratford. Picture: Andrew Brookes

Gunman jailed for shooting teenager on Tube train

Bienvenu Vangu has been jailed for 13 years. Picture: BTP

Canning Town care home with ‘problematic culture’ placed in special measures

Canning Town care home Summerdale Court has been placed into special measures after being rated inadequate by the Care Quality Commission. Picture: Google street view.

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Barclays FA WSL kicks off this weekend

WSL returns this weekend (Pic: Pitch marketing)

Cycling: Archibald and Barker set for Six Day London

Great Britain's Elinor Barker and Katie Archibald (left), with Eleanor Dickinson and Laura Kenny after winning the women's team pursuit final at the Tissot UCI Track Cycling World Cup at Lee Valley VeloPark (pic Paul Harding/PA)

Basketball: Lockhart back with London Lions

Andre Lockhart attacks for London Lions (pic Graham Hodges)

Cricket: Essex set for annnual benefit match at Upminster

Jamie Porter in batting action for Essex during the 2018 benefit match against Upminster at Upminster Park (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Beagles sprint stars striking gold again as they lead the way in UK under-17 rankings

Aleeya Sibbons of the Beagles
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists