Clapton CFC crash out of the FA Vase

FA Vase: Wivenhoe Town 5 Clapton CFC 1

Clapton Community's men's team endured a difficult debut in the FA Vase, going down to a heavy 5-1 defeat away to Wivenhoe Town.

The Tons' opposition, who play at a level higher on the pyramid and are based on the outskirts of Colchester, quickly took the lead with a Dean Merrett header. They then grabbed a second through a George Hart lob.

Makeshift striker Nick Loblack slid onto a spilled ball by the Wivenhoe keeper to get the East Londoners back in the game. But another Hart strike just before the break had the hosts coasting at 3-1.

Further goals in the second half from Merrett and Peter Maina completed the rout.

With the tie beyond them, the Tons played some of their best football of the match in the last 15 minutes, with youngsters Noah Adejokun and Fama Sangare catching the eye.

Positives for manager Geoff Ocran to take into next Saturday's Alec Smith Premier Cup game away to Hillingdon FC.