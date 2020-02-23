Search

WSL: West Ham 4 Liverpool 2

PUBLISHED: 18:38 23 February 2020 | UPDATED: 18:38 23 February 2020

West Ham's Martha Thomas (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Doubles from Adriana Leon and Martha Thomas helped West Ham to an exciting 4-2 win over Liverpool at Rush Green.

West Ham United's Adriana LeonWest Ham United's Adriana Leon

The Hammers made the most of two-goal blitzes either side of the break to blow Liverpool away, who themselves grabbed a pair of consolations late on through Rachel Furness.

But it was the Reds who made the early forays, Melissa Lawley putting in a dangerous cross that somehow managed to evade three of her teammates lurking in the middle.

Shortly after, West Ham hit them on the break in swift fashion as Leon broke down the wing and cut in to hit a beautiful strike into the Anke Preuss' bottom-right corner.

West Ham quickly turned up the gears as they scored again soon after, with Thomas tapping in after Alisha Lehmann did fantastically to put the ball across the face of goal.

West Ham continued to threaten as Kenza Dali beat her marker with a lovely bit of skill before releasing a pass to Lehmann, crossing Julia Simic on the edge of the box whose volley flashed just wide.

The hosts grabbed their third after as Thomas backheeled beautifully and buried the ball in the far corner beyond the reach of Preuss.

Liverpool did threaten shortly after, but Niamh Charles was denied by Anna Moorhouse from close range.

After good build-up play from the Hammers, Thomas played a beautifully weighted ball across the box to Leon, who converted a simple tap in to make it 4-0.

Liverpool grabbed one back in the 71st minute through Furness as West Ham failed to deal with a ball in and Moorhouse dropped it straight to Furness who converted in to an empty net.

And the Reds managed to get a second through Furness as Christie Murray floated in a ball from a corner and she put the ball away with an exquisite looping header over Moorhouse.

Canadian international Leon said: "I thought we did really well and it has been nice to come back.

"It is sad because I was away for months so I feel like I just got back in to it, so it is unfortunate that we have to go away again.

"For us, we just want to get as many points as possible moving forward and finish the season on a positive and then we will look to build on that for next year.

"It was pretty easy coming back other than the jet lag. We have a really good group of girls and it is easy to gel with them."

West Ham: Moorhouse, Flaherty, Lehmann, Thomas, Simic (Littlejohn 73), Baunach (Wallen 84), Leon, Dali, Fisk (Redisch Kvamme 62), Middag, Vetterlein. Unused subs: Brosnan, Kiernan, Galabadaarachchi, Kiszkis.

Attendance: 1,877.

*To follow the action, buy tickets and sign-up for The FA Player's live Barclays FA Women's Super League coverage visit womenscompetitions.thefa.com.

