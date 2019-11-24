WSL: West Ham 2 Reading 3

West Ham United Women's manager Matt Beard (pic Nick Potts/PA) PA Archive/PA Images

Jade Moore's 82nd-minute goal saw 10-man Reading secure an unlikely Barclays FA Women's Super League comeback victory from 2-0 behind against West Ham.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Katharina Baunach's smash from an indirect free-kick after three minutes set the hosts on their way, while Leanne Kiernan made the Hammers look comfortable with half an hour to play.

However, the visitors never gave up, despite losing Rachel Rowe for a straight red card late in the first half.

Goals from Kristine Leine, Brooke Chaplen and then Moore turned around the deficit to give Reading their third Barclays FA WSL win of the season.

Home fans did not have to wait long for the opening goal as French midfielder Kenza Dali laid an indirect free-kick off for German defender Baunach to smash it into the net for her first Hammers goal.

In the two minutes of first-half stoppage time, Reading went down to ten as referee Lloyd Wood ruled that Rachel Rowe shoved Cecilie Kvamme high in the chest in front of the dug-outs.

Immediately after the restart, Reading looked to level things up, with Fara Williams hitting the post and Amalie Eikeland's header going just over the bar for the Royals.

But Kiernan doubled the Hammers' lead shortly after the hour mark when Reading were unable to clear a corner, with the Irish forward in the right place to score her second goal in two games.

You may also want to watch:

However, Reading kept fighting and a tap-in from defender Leine was followed a minute later by Chaplen's strike to put the visitors on level terms.

In the 82nd minute, Moore forced the ball over the line to score her side's third goal in seven minutes and complete the most unlikely of turnarounds.

West Ham goalkeeper Anna Moorhouse said: "Being 2-0 up and losing 3-2 is always going to be tough to take, but it was our own doing.

"I think the game was in our hands and it's our fault it ended up without the three points. I think we were still in control of the game after the first goal, but little things that happened on the pitch affected us.

"They scored a second and then a third. We were flying for the first half, they didn't get anywhere near the goal.

"Defensively it was sound, attacking we were giving them problems. I think we need to look at the defensive side in the last 20 minutes.

"I love games like that but I'd prefer to win them. It's always harder to lose a game like that and you get a lot more joy out of a win like that."

West Ham: Moorhouse, Kvamme, Flaherty, Hendrix, Vetterlein, Baunach (Middag 63); Dali, Longhurst, Lehmann; Kiernan, Galabadaarachchi (Leon 69). Unused subs: Brosnan, Kiszkis.

Attendance: 1,392.

*To follow the action, buy tickets and sign-up for The FA Player's live Barclays FA Women's Super League coverage visit womenscompetitions.thefa.com.