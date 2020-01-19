WSL: West Ham 2 Brighton 1

West Ham's Alisha Lehmann (left) during the Women's FA Cup Final at Wembley Stadium PA Wire/PA Images

Alisha Lehmann's late double saw West Ham United complete a dramatic comeback against Brighton & Hove Albion to win in the Barclays FA Women's Super League.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Centre-back Danique Kerkdijk's controversially awarded header put the visitors ahead in the first half at Rush Green Stadium.

But Lehmann restored parity late on from close range before she scored again three minutes later to secure an important win.

And the result sees the Hammers stay one place above the Seagulls in eighth spot in the League.

Brighton carved out the better chances and went ahead after 24 minutes when a deep corner from Felicity Gibbons was not cleared and when the ball was lifted back across goal, Kerkdijk's headed effort was deemed to be have crossed the line by the officials.

The dangerous Lea Le Garrec almost doubled the lead moments later, but her well struck volley was straight at the goalkeeper.

The Hammers started the second half well and had a golden opportunity to equalise when Lehmann breached the Seagulls' high backline but her left-footed shot went wide.

With the hosts pressing, Kate Natkiel almost scored after being put through on goal but she was denied by Courtney Brosnan.

You may also want to watch:

The Hammers' pressure eventually paid off when Lehmann converted a cross from close-range after skillful wing play from Kate Longhurst.

Lehmann was then sent clean through on goal moments later and smashed the ball into the bottom right corner to ensure three points for the hosts.

Head coach Matt Beard said: "We are delighted we have won, it gives us a bit of breathing space to the teams below us and we can start to look up rather than over our shoulder.

"I got it wrong with the shape in the first half. I felt second half we were good. When we were chasing the game, we left ourselves a little bit too exposed and we had Courtney [Brosnan] to thank for two good saves."

Goalscorer Lehmann added: "I don't think about my goals too much, we won the game as a team.

"I think everyone did everything for that and that is why I was able to score.

"They help me to score goals and we won the game. It was a hard game and then in the second half we changed the formation and played better."

West Ham: Brosnan, Kvamme, Fisk, Flaherty, Baunach, Middag (Cho 58), Longhurst, Dali, Lehmann, Kiernan (Simic 70), Galabadaarachchi (Wallen 46). Unused subs: Moorhouse, Littlejohn, dee Graaf, Kiszkis.

Attendance: 1,799.

*To follow the action, buy tickets and sign-up for The FA Player's live Barclays FA Women's Super League coverage visit womenscompetitions.thefa.com.