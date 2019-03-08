Who is our West Ham ratings winner?

West Ham United's Marko Arnautovic PA Wire/PA Images

Battle of the big boys went down to the wire

West Ham United goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski during the Premier League match at Molineux, Wolverhampton. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Tuesday January 29, 2019. See PA story SOCCER Wolves. Photo credit should read: David Davies/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.

West Ham players have struggled to achieve decent averages in recent seasons with barely anyone scraping over seven in our annual averages.

So it was good to see two Hammers not only getting over seven this season, but way over that mark after some consistently good displays.

It really turned into a battle between two players in the end.

Declan Rice established himself as one of the first names on the team-sheet during the campaign,

West Ham United's Declan Rice (right) celebrates after Felipe Anderson (background) celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game during the Premier League match at St Mary's, Southampton. West Ham United's Declan Rice (right) celebrates after Felipe Anderson (background) celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game during the Premier League match at St Mary's, Southampton.

He matched just about every other midfielder in the Premier League and bettered a lot of them, including Paul Pogba in both games with Manchester United.

He scored in a fine performance against Arsenal at the London Stadium and also made his debut for England along the way.

His only rival was goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski.

The Poland international had his doubters at the beginning of the season and many called for Adrian to be the number one, but it soon became apparent that Fabianski was a special keeper.

West Ham United's Fabian Balbuena during the Premier League match at London Stadium West Ham United's Fabian Balbuena during the Premier League match at London Stadium

He was consistent all campaign and made more saves than any other keeper in the Premier League.

In the end it was Rice who got the nod with an average of 7.64 thanks to four nines and a whole bunch of eights to confirm his dominance.

Ben Johnson is in a false position after he earned seven out of 10 for his only performance of the season at Manchester City, while perhaps the more fitting third place goes to defender Fabian Balbuena who averaged 6.96.

Inconsistent displays cost many of the players. A fine display was often followed by an indifferent one and that is reflected in the averages.

West Ham United's Lucas Perez during the Premier League match at London Stadium. West Ham United's Lucas Perez during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

Right at the bottom was striker Lucas Perez, who may have scored six goals for the club, but most of the time struggled to make an impact, especially when he started games.

Average Ratings:

RICE 7.64;

Fabianski 7.45;

Johnson 7;

Balbuena 6.96; A

nderson 6.92;

Arnautovic 6.86;

Diop 6.83;

Noble 6.8;

Cresswell 6.67;

Nasri 6.67;

Snodgrass 6.66;

Lanzini 6.6;

Antonio 6.48;

Zabaleta 6.37;

Wilshere 6.33;

Adrian 6.25;

Diangana 6.24;

Masuaku 6.21;

Yarmolenko 6.11;

Ogbonna 6.04;

Obiang 6;

Carroll 6;

Silva 6;

Fredericks 5.88;

Hernandez 5.74;

Sanchez 5.67;

Perez 5.34.