No West Ham players in Premier League team of the year?!! Surely not

West Ham United goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski during the Premier League match at Molineux, Wolverhampton. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Tuesday January 29, 2019. See PA story SOCCER Wolves. Photo credit should read: David Davies/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. PA Archive/PA Images

Which Hammers have made our Premier League team of the Year?

Cardiff City's Sean Morrison (left) and Chelsea's Eden Hazard battle for the ball during the Premier League match at the Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff. Cardiff City's Sean Morrison (left) and Chelsea's Eden Hazard battle for the ball during the Premier League match at the Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff.

The Premier League issued their Team of the Year this morning and surprise, surprise there was not a single West Ham player among them.

In fact, the team consisted purely of players from Manchester City, Liverpool and Manchester United.

So let's consider the Recorder Premier League team of the year and that has two West Ham players included in it.

Lukasz Fabianski has made more saves than any other goalkeeper in Europe and has been a model of consistency, even under huge pressure from his own defence at times.

Bournemouth's David Brooks celebrates scoring his side's third goal of the game during the Premier League match at the AMEX Stadium, Brighton. Bournemouth's David Brooks celebrates scoring his side's third goal of the game during the Premier League match at the AMEX Stadium, Brighton.

He hasn't made brilliant saves like David De Gea's against Michail Antonio a couple of weeks agop, but you would certainly trust the Pole more than De Gea.

The other West Ham inclusion is perhaps an even more obvious one in the shape of 20-year-old defensive midfielder Declan Rice.

The England international has been a revelation this season. He is the first name on the West Ham team sheet and he showed at Old Trafford the other week, when he completely overshadowed World Cup winner Paul Pogba, just what an outstanding young player he is.

So what about the rest of our team?

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Matt Doherty during the Premier League match at Stamford Bridge, London. Wolverhampton Wanderers' Matt Doherty during the Premier League match at Stamford Bridge, London.

We went with a 4-5-1 formation, but with the players in the midfield, it is certainly no defensive formation.

At the back, Matt Doherty has been excellent all season at right-back.

The Ireland international defender also has eight goals to his name and helped lift the Wolves to seventh spot in the table and possible European football.

In the centre of defence is Virgil Van Dijk of Liverpool and Alex Laporte of Manchester City, while Andy Robertson of Liverpool is an abvious choice at left-back.

West Ham United's Declan Rice during the Premier League match at London Stadium. West Ham United's Declan Rice during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

And so to the five-man midfield, though the two wingers are likely to spend plenty of time in the opposition box.

Rice would hold everything together in the middle, while Raheem Sterling with his pace and Eden Hazard with the sort of trickery we saw against the Hammers at Stamford Bridge a couple of weeks ago, will score plenty of goals.

The consistent Christian Eriksen should also be there with his long-range shooting and assist levels a huge asset.

While the other spot should be filled by an enthusiastic youngster and David Brooks of Bournemouth, who looked so impressive against West Ham on the south coast, fits the bill.

Manchester City's Sergio Aguero (right) skips past Manchester United's Chris Smalling during the Premier League match at Old Trafford, Manchester. Manchester City's Sergio Aguero (right) skips past Manchester United's Chris Smalling during the Premier League match at Old Trafford, Manchester.

That leaves a lone striker, although he is unlikely to be on his own for long and we have opted for Manchester City's Sergio Aguero, who should be given plenty of quality service to notch up the goals.