No West Ham players in Premier League team of the year?!! Surely not
PUBLISHED: 14:37 25 April 2019 | UPDATED: 14:46 25 April 2019
Which Hammers have made our Premier League team of the Year?
The Premier League issued their Team of the Year this morning and surprise, surprise there was not a single West Ham player among them.
In fact, the team consisted purely of players from Manchester City, Liverpool and Manchester United.
So let's consider the Recorder Premier League team of the year and that has two West Ham players included in it.
Lukasz Fabianski has made more saves than any other goalkeeper in Europe and has been a model of consistency, even under huge pressure from his own defence at times.
He hasn't made brilliant saves like David De Gea's against Michail Antonio a couple of weeks agop, but you would certainly trust the Pole more than De Gea.
The other West Ham inclusion is perhaps an even more obvious one in the shape of 20-year-old defensive midfielder Declan Rice.
The England international has been a revelation this season. He is the first name on the West Ham team sheet and he showed at Old Trafford the other week, when he completely overshadowed World Cup winner Paul Pogba, just what an outstanding young player he is.
So what about the rest of our team?
We went with a 4-5-1 formation, but with the players in the midfield, it is certainly no defensive formation.
At the back, Matt Doherty has been excellent all season at right-back.
The Ireland international defender also has eight goals to his name and helped lift the Wolves to seventh spot in the table and possible European football.
In the centre of defence is Virgil Van Dijk of Liverpool and Alex Laporte of Manchester City, while Andy Robertson of Liverpool is an abvious choice at left-back.
And so to the five-man midfield, though the two wingers are likely to spend plenty of time in the opposition box.
Rice would hold everything together in the middle, while Raheem Sterling with his pace and Eden Hazard with the sort of trickery we saw against the Hammers at Stamford Bridge a couple of weeks ago, will score plenty of goals.
The consistent Christian Eriksen should also be there with his long-range shooting and assist levels a huge asset.
While the other spot should be filled by an enthusiastic youngster and David Brooks of Bournemouth, who looked so impressive against West Ham on the south coast, fits the bill.
That leaves a lone striker, although he is unlikely to be on his own for long and we have opted for Manchester City's Sergio Aguero, who should be given plenty of quality service to notch up the goals.