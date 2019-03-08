West Ham season: Ups and downs and winners and losers

AFC Wimbledon's Toby Sibbick scores his side's fourth goal of the game during the FA Cup fourth round match at Kingsmeadow, London.

What were the most memorable moments from the season?

West Ham United's Andriy Yarmolenko (not pictured) scores his side's second goal of the game during the Premier League match at Goodison Park, Liverpool. West Ham United's Andriy Yarmolenko (not pictured) scores his side's second goal of the game during the Premier League match at Goodison Park, Liverpool.

It is fair to say that West Ham fans are always served up with a series of ups and downs, highs and lows.

But perhaps their inconsistency reached a peak this season. There were some excellent displays, but along the way there were some excruciatingly bad ones, often in back-to-back matches.

And so we look over the campaign and nominate the best and the worst in Manuel Pellegrini's first year in charge at the London Stadium.

Looking at the best performances of the season, you do not have to look any further than the home clash with Jose Mourinho's Manchester United back in September.

West Ham United's Declan Rice (left) defends the ball against Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette during the Premier League match at The London Stadium, London. West Ham United's Declan Rice (left) defends the ball against Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette during the Premier League match at The London Stadium, London.

Any victory against United is an excellent one, but this one was a convincing one almost from start to finish.

Brazilian Felipe Anderson scored his first West Ham goal with a clever flick from Pablo Zabaleta's low cross to the near post after just five minutes.

They made it 2-0 just before the break and though United did pull one back, Mark Noble threaded a pass through to Marko Arnautovic to make it 3-1 just a couple of minutes later.

There were no nervous moments, no customary goal for Romelu Lukaku and there was another look of misery for Mourinho,

West Ham United's Felipe Anderson celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at London Stadium. West Ham United's Felipe Anderson celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

A perfect day!

The 1-0 home win against Arsenal back in January came just before a disastrous run of defeats for the Hammers.

This was a superb controlled display though with Declan Rice excelling from start to finish and scoring the winning goal as he turned in Samir Nasri's pass just after half time.

The other great victory came at the end of the season at Tottenham's brand new stadium.

West Ham United's Marko Arnautovic (left) celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London. West Ham United's Marko Arnautovic (left) celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London.

Not only did the Hammers become the first away team to score at the new ground, they became the first to win there and it was no fluke.

Goalscorer Michail Antonio terrorised the Spurs defence and in reality, West Ham deserved to win by more goals.

For every great display though, there was another that was simply dreadful.

Three matches stand out, but others like the two defeats to Bournemouth and that thumping at Liverpool were not far behind.

West Ham United's Michail Antonio celebrates scoring his side's first goal by stroking the newly installed claret carpet during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Leicester City West Ham United's Michail Antonio celebrates scoring his side's first goal by stroking the newly installed claret carpet during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Leicester City

The 3-0 loss at Molineux to Wolves could have been even more damaging.

West Ham did not have a single shot on target, Arnautovic had a truly terrible game and only Lukasz Fabianski prevented an absolute hammering.

The 2-0 loss at Cardiff City was another horrible day againstg a side destined for relegation.

Neil Warnock's men simply wanted it more and West Ham never really looked interested, thinking they only had to turn up to win.

Arsene Wenger lookalike at Watford Arsene Wenger lookalike at Watford

But all that pales into insignificance when compared to the FA Cup fourth round tie at AFC Wimbledon back in February.

It was a recipe for disaster. Live on TV on Saturday night, the Dons were rock bottom of League One, they were led by former West Ham coach Wally Downes.

West Ham made changes, but should still have had enough to win this game comfortably and they had already beaten Wimbledon in the League Cup earlier in the season.

But what we all saw was a nightmare. AFC Wimbledon dominated, were 2-0 up at the break and added a third early in the second half.

West Ham hit back with two goals of their own, but a fourth for the home side secured a deserved win.

The Hammers have been rocked by giant killing acts in the past, but this was up there with the worst.

In terms of great goals, Arnautovic's strike at Arsenal was a superb one after he linked up with Anderson.

Anderson himself scored a brilliant goal in the home game with Crystal Palace, curling a shot into the far corner.

Andriy Yarmolenko's curling second at Everton was another brilliant goal and heralded the promise of the player before his season-ending injury.

The luckiest win of the season came in the FA Cup third round where Birmingham City were much the better team at the London Stadium, but were still beaten 2-0.

While the unluckiest defeat had to be at Old Trafford.

West Ham scored a goal that was wrongly ruled out for offside, before United took the lead with a disputed penalty.

Anderson did equalise in the second half, and Michail Antonio hit the bat, before a breakaway, an offside that was not spotted and a second penalty gave United the win.

Daylight robbery!

Finally, the funniest moments came close to the end of the season.

Antonio's stroking of the brand new claret carpet after scoring against Southampton, as well as his joyful celebration at Spurs were both right up there.

While in the last game at Watford, the West Ham fans spotting an Arsene Wenger lookalike sang a series of songs and what turned out to be a woman.

That's another season over. Thanks for the memories, good and bad.

Best Team Performances

3-1 v Man United (h); 1-0 v Spurs (a); 1-0 v Arsenal (h).

Worst Team Performances

Cardiff 0-2 (a); Wimbledon 2-4 (a); Wolves (a) 0-3

Best Individual Displays

Rice v Arsenal (h); Noble v Spurs (a); Fabianski v Palace (a)

Worst Individual Displays

Obiang v AFC Wimbledon (a).

Best Goals

Arnautovic v Arsenal (a); Yarmolenko v Everton (a); Anderson v Crystal Palace (h)

Luckiest win/Unluckiest loss

Birmingham City 2-0 (h) Manchester United 1-2 (a)

Best Opponent

Eden Hazard Chelsea (a)

Funniest moments

Arsene Wenger lookalike at Watford; Antonio carpet stroking and his celebration at Tottenham.