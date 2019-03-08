West Ham defender signs up for another year

West Ham United's Pablo Zabaleta (left) and Huddersfield Town's Chris Lowe (right) battle for the ball during the Premier League match at London Stadium. PA Wire/PA Images

Argentinian full-back exercises contract extension for a third year

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Everton's Dominic Calvert-Lewin (left) and West Ham United's Pablo Zabaleta battle for the ball during the Premier League match at London Stadium. Everton's Dominic Calvert-Lewin (left) and West Ham United's Pablo Zabaleta battle for the ball during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

West Ham right-back Pablo Zabaleta will take his spell with West Ham United into a third season after an option was exercised in his contract to keep him at the Club until the summer of 2020.

The Argentinian has played 65 games in Claret & Blue since making the move from Manchester City in July 2017, including 26 so far this season.

Zabaleta has continued to play an integral role in Manuel Pellegrini's squad, adding invaluable experience to the Hammers back-line and wearing the captain's armband as understudy to Mark Noble on four occasions this campaign.

You may also want to watch:

“It's great news and I'm so happy,” the defender said. “I'm enjoying my time at West Ham and I've got so much respect and so much passion for this profession. I'm still enjoying it and it's made me feel I can go for another year.

“I just want to focus on what we're doing with the Club and with the team this season and be ready to go again next season, because I just want to enjoy every single moment.”

The 34-year-old twice won the Premier League during his time at Manchester City, following on from successful spells in his homeland with San Lorenzo and Espanyol in Spain.

He will look to scale back his starts next season as Ryan Fredericks continues to develop in that position,

Zabaleta earned a runners-up medal in the 2014 FIFA World Cup and won Olympic Gold in 2008.

A club statement read: “Everyone at West Ham is looking forward to continue working with Pablo, a consummate professional on and off the field. He is a leader, an inspiration to all and fully committed to the Club.”