Search

Advanced search

West Ham Women set for tricky opening day clash with champions Arsenal

PUBLISHED: 14:30 06 September 2019

West Ham United Women manager Matt Beard (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

West Ham United Women manager Matt Beard (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

West Ham Women start their second season in the top flight at Arsenal.

West Ham Women will get their Barclays FA Women's Super League campaign underway this Saturday when they face champions Arsenal at Meadow Park.

Matt Beard's side were edged out 2-1 by Tottenham at Rush Green on Sunday, with Martha Thomas scoring her first goal for the club after joining in the summer.

Several other new signings could also feature in the game against Arsenal, including Jacynta Galabadaarachchi and Laura Vetterlein.

Captain Gilly Flaherty says she and her side are raring to go for the new campaign.

Speaking to whufc.com, she said: I'm ready to get the season underway. It's been an up-and-down one in terms of results but the performances have been really encouraging.

"We just have to be ruthless and learn to be clinical. We want to challenge at the right end of the table and, to do that, we have to take our chances and keep clean-sheets.

We want to be a team that prides ourselves on being hard to break down.

"All of the new girls been brilliant. It was nice for the fans to see them play for the first time and nice for them to experience that as well.

"There is more depth to the team and now there's more, quality competition for places.

"We started at Arsenal last year in the Continental Cup. They're a fantastic team and they're champions for a reason.

"We respect them for that but we're not just here to make up the numbers.

"We want to push up the table and compete and get some big results. Who better to start with than Arsenal, the champions? We've got to get at them."

Most Read

Murder hunt launched in Stratford after teenager is stabbed in street fight

Byford Close where teenage boy died after being stabbed in a street fight. Picture: Google

Campaigners begin occupation of ExCeL entrance ahead of Canning Town arms fair

There was a heavy police presence at the protests in the run-up to DSEI 2019. Picture: Luke Acton

Byford Close fatal stabbing: Knife crime epidemic spreads into quiet cul de sac where ‘nothing suspicious ever happens’

Michael Irving was stabbed to death in Byford Close, Stratford. Picture: Andrew Brookes

Gunman jailed for shooting teenager on Tube train

Bienvenu Vangu has been jailed for 13 years. Picture: BTP

Canning Town care home with ‘problematic culture’ placed in special measures

Canning Town care home Summerdale Court has been placed into special measures after being rated inadequate by the Care Quality Commission. Picture: Google street view.

Most Read

Murder hunt launched in Stratford after teenager is stabbed in street fight

Byford Close where teenage boy died after being stabbed in a street fight. Picture: Google

Campaigners begin occupation of ExCeL entrance ahead of Canning Town arms fair

There was a heavy police presence at the protests in the run-up to DSEI 2019. Picture: Luke Acton

Byford Close fatal stabbing: Knife crime epidemic spreads into quiet cul de sac where ‘nothing suspicious ever happens’

Michael Irving was stabbed to death in Byford Close, Stratford. Picture: Andrew Brookes

Gunman jailed for shooting teenager on Tube train

Bienvenu Vangu has been jailed for 13 years. Picture: BTP

Canning Town care home with ‘problematic culture’ placed in special measures

Canning Town care home Summerdale Court has been placed into special measures after being rated inadequate by the Care Quality Commission. Picture: Google street view.

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Cricket: Essex set for annnual benefit match at Upminster

Jamie Porter in batting action for Essex during the 2018 benefit match against Upminster at Upminster Park (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Beagles sprint stars striking gold again as they lead the way in UK under-17 rankings

Aleeya Sibbons of the Beagles

West Ham Women set for tricky opening day clash with champions Arsenal

West Ham United Women manager Matt Beard (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

East London Football Podcast.

West Ham United's Sebastien Haller (centre) scores his side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at the London Stadium, London.

Plashet sweep aside South Woodford in Beckett Trophy final to pick up silverware

Plashet Park bowls club winners
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists