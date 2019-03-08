West Ham Women set for tricky opening day clash with champions Arsenal

West Ham United Women manager Matt Beard (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

West Ham Women start their second season in the top flight at Arsenal.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

West Ham Women will get their Barclays FA Women's Super League campaign underway this Saturday when they face champions Arsenal at Meadow Park.

Matt Beard's side were edged out 2-1 by Tottenham at Rush Green on Sunday, with Martha Thomas scoring her first goal for the club after joining in the summer.

Several other new signings could also feature in the game against Arsenal, including Jacynta Galabadaarachchi and Laura Vetterlein.

Captain Gilly Flaherty says she and her side are raring to go for the new campaign.

Speaking to whufc.com, she said: I'm ready to get the season underway. It's been an up-and-down one in terms of results but the performances have been really encouraging.

"We just have to be ruthless and learn to be clinical. We want to challenge at the right end of the table and, to do that, we have to take our chances and keep clean-sheets.

We want to be a team that prides ourselves on being hard to break down.

"All of the new girls been brilliant. It was nice for the fans to see them play for the first time and nice for them to experience that as well.

"There is more depth to the team and now there's more, quality competition for places.

"We started at Arsenal last year in the Continental Cup. They're a fantastic team and they're champions for a reason.

"We respect them for that but we're not just here to make up the numbers.

"We want to push up the table and compete and get some big results. Who better to start with than Arsenal, the champions? We've got to get at them."